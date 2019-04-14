Real estate transactions (copy) (copy)

Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 11-15.

Adams Run

Ray B. and Elias C. Hodges sold 9440 Savannah Highway to William A. King for $251,300.

Awendaw

Patrick S. and Hailey S. Fennell sold 4634 Cape Island Drive, Big Paradise Island to LM Meditz Holdings LLC for $1.3 million.

Joseph and Janeece Grech sold 4846 Causey Pond Road to Gerard and Willy Verkaik for $580,000.

Charleston

1297 Hidden Lakes LLC sold Unit B. 47 Tradd St. to Patricia H. Shaw for $1.2 million.

Edward Paul Gibson sold Unit O, 2 Wharfside St., Laurens Place on Charleston Harbor to CDG Wharfside LLC for $1.4 million.

William M. Johnson sold 143 South Battery St. to Angeleita Floyd for $1.7 million.

Patrick R. Runey sold 24 Peachtree St. to James M. Brock Jr. and Cassandra L. Odachowski for $331,000.

Renee M. Lowry and Susan M. McDaniel sold 8 Charlotte St. to Historic Charleston Developments LLC for $1.2 million.

Folly Beach

Virginia A. and Robert J. Crall sold 1306 East Ashley Ave. to Mark Donahue for $625,000.

Barbara E. and Ernest S. Palassis sold 1733 East Ashley Ave. to Boogie's Folly LLC for $825,000.

Hollywood

Cynthia D.B. Chaplin-Brossy sold 5283 Chaplins Landing Road to Virginia T. Hillis for $960,000.

James Island

Anne Ramsey sold 1327 Ellison Run, Pemberton at Seaside Plantation to James T. Magarahan and April May for $395,000.

Doris Zito sold 1750 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Francis Patrick and Linda Dee Ploetz for $349,000.

Gary J. and Shand H. Lesemann sold 2040 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Robert G. Roll and Federica Lyford-Pike for $312,000.

Kristina Loughrey sold 2114 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Jan Elizabeth Elliott for $285,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2198 Brown Pelican Lane, Brown Pelican to Forrest J. Albaugh for $473,360.

Johns Island

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1145 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Pamela L. Bradley for $332,490.

Mary Shannon Swanson sold 1511 Headquarters Plantation Drive to Sarah E. and Lee M. Fowler for $785,000.

Triton LLC sold 1570 Stanwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Kristy Lee Griffin and Crystal Dawn Turney for $286,400.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2051 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Christopher M. and Lauren H. Dion for $458,755.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2945 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Kenneth W. Albert for $587,949.

Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3042 Sweetleaf Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Tammy L. Loucks for $339,665.

Mark A. and Ginger P. Severs sold 3081 Murraywood Road, Murraywood Cottages to Bradley Waters for $330,000.

Jason E. and Amanda M. Perez sold 3221 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Sean and Lindsey McCoy for $454,900.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3468 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Ginger P. Strom Severs and Mark A. Severs for $460,000.

GM3 Real Estate Partners LLC sold 502 Two Mile Run, Grimball Gates to Vicki Keller and Willie Neal Cockrell for $425,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 859 Sonny Boy Lane, Riverview Farm to David Thomas and Ashley Barker Judy for $399,000.

Kiawah Island

William B. and Susan R. Palmer sold 6 Summer Islands Lane to 6 Summer Islands Lane LLC for $3 million.

McClellanville

Kevin B. Seyle sold 6050 Flyby Road to Gerald Mark Karst Jr. and Patricia Ann Karst for $620,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Joseph B. and Katherine F. Harvard sold Unit A. 1326 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Elizabeth Gaillard Long for $312,000.

M. Leroy Handsel and Charles Arthur Whiteside sold 1168 Old Course Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Carolyn J. and Richard S. Soares for $365,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1258 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to David W. and Chee Mei Deweese for $598,785.

Leisa C. Russell sold 1553 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Pare and Gran Industries LLC for $343,000.

H. Merrill Matschke sold 1821 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Malcolm H. and Diane M. Potts for $850,000.

Diane Krishon and Jill M. Girardeau sold 1852 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Francis J. and Mary Ellen Leahy for $356,000.

Tara L. Kirkpatrick sold 2123 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Benjamin E. and Marisa W. Gallagher for $410,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2186 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Joel T. McAllister and Alexis Zarifis for $605,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2571 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to Raymond C. and Kerry A. Langdon for $336,420.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2601 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to Phillip C. Cranny for $1.2 million.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2603 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to Joseph A. and Sarah E. Fadul for $330,000.

Scott A. Saucier sold 2616 Turben Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Eric and Jacqueline Marie Willis Dougherty for $297,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2925 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Donald Gary Stup for $573,365.

Alan B. and Kelly K. Richey sold 3000 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour to Mindi L. and Michael L. Patterson for $1.2 million.

Quitman D. Fulmer and Salette C. Austin sold 315 Bayview Drive, Bayview Acres to Charles G. and Jennifer E. Hill for $1.1 million.

Robert W. and Diane S. Lewis sold 3207 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Jason Paul Hagadorn for $437,000.

Kirk and Mary H. Taylor sold 3261 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Duane Aaron and Sarah Elizabeth Butner for $368,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 3541 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Bryan F. and Jaime B. Steen for $604,158.

Paul J. Cusumano sold 4009 Conant Road, The Preston at Park West to Mark David and Susan Paige Marcus for $365,000.

Emmanuel and Dawn A. Vardakas sold 4020 Conant Road, The Preston at Park West to William J. Heiser Jr. for $346,500.

Steven M. and Mary G. Kerr sold 520 Whilden St. to Katherine Cassels Wolfe and J. Russell Burleson Jr. for $1.8 million.

Jorge and Legare Riano sold 685 Lake Point, Wakendaw Lakes to Robert B. and Teresa L. Skeels for $525,000.

Benjamin and Denise Lasky sold 762 McCants Drive, Mt. Pleasant Heights to Thomas T. and Johanna E. Hughes for $694,000.

John Sinclaire III sold 969 Sea Gull Drive, Shemwood to Megan B. and Shealy E. McCoy III for $500,000.

North Charleston

Frank and Michael Peters sold 1524 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Peter Roy Miller and Danielle Marie Tamez for $375,000.

James E. and Violet B. Legette sold 2683 Fernwood Drive, Pleasant Hill to Alex M. Fogle for $250,000.

Delores M. McMillan sold 3211 Spruill Ave. to Calvin R. Taylor for $350,000.

James Bradley Maiers sold 3345 Business Circle to Jesse Rhodes for $250,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5214 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to John Michael and Anna Harper Tucker for $415,385.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5228 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Frampton Wyman Henderson III and Conner Miles Chilton for $427,260.

Seabrook Island

Kay C. Maender sold 2667 Seabrook Island Road to Martin and Deborah K. Trum for $780,000.

Thomas R. White and Anne B. Bromley sold 2762 Old Oak Walk to Thomas Jerome and Marcia Mincey Orr for $326,400.

Sullivan’s Island

Julian Greim and Tara Mills sold 227 Station 31 St. to Patrick Joseph Callahan for $3 million.

Dean M. and Karen L. Schmelter sold 3217 Middle St. to CMH-DWH Ballantyne LLC and CMH-DWH Sullivan's Island LLC for $3.7 million.

Summerville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 553 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Katrina Smalls and Elmano Hamilton for $265,690.

Wadmalaw Island

Lowcountry Private Lending LLC and Josie Ridge LLC sold 6112 Josie Ridge Road, Martins Point Plantation to Scott B. and Katherine M. Willis for $878,500.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

TG Dental LLC sold Unit 100, 1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd. to 1470 Tobais Gadson LLC for $1.1 million.

Sarah L.H. Lowndes sold 11 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Reese McGregor Stidham IV for $368,000.

Arc Realty LLC sold 1362 Nye St., Lenevar to Luke M. Moore for $337,000

Steven D. and Debra L. Reynolds sold 1439 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Peter John and Elisha C. Berg for $311,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1547 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Carol Sine Godwin and Cheryl Suzanne Sine for $273,415.

Residences at Proximity LLC sold 2021 Proximity Drive to PRG Proximity Residences LLC for $37 million.

Edward Holcombe V sold 21 Johnson Road, The Crescent to Daniel A. and Anna B. Wartinbee for $989,500.

Centex Homes sold 2826 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Marcus A. and Fatma S. Washington for $511,315.

Centex Homes sold 2830 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Kelly Miller for $413,590.

Centex Homes sold 2871 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Daniel Norton and Jennifer MacDonald for $515,840.

Justin L. Priddy and Daniela Corona sold 3006 Scuba Drive, Bolton's Landing to Yessmy A. and Troy Garrison for $332,000.

Carol A. and Thomas J. Leap sold 3022 Dolphin Watch Drive, Bolton's Landing to Richard E. Keiper Jr. and Judith K. Keiper for $349,500.

Michael William Wright and Marisa Lee Paparozzi sold 3141 Gallberry St., Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Wayne S. and Ashley M. Blum for $308,000.

James R. and Priscilla W. Holtzclaw sold 7 S. Hampton Drive, Sandhurst West to Margaret H. and Kevin M. Griggs for $330,000.

Salt Grass Investments LLC sold 706 Whitmarsh Drive, West Oak Forest to Clark Houchens for $295,000.

Aaron Tyler Jenks and Rendi Callison sold 7064 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf in Village Green to David B. and Nancy J. Berg for $255,500.

Travis D. and Jaclyn P. Dawson sold 717 Shelley Road, East Oak Forest to City of Charleston for $355,000.

William E. Yocum Jr. and Sybil D. Yocum sold 731 Woodward Road, River Park at Moreland to Edwin D. Piedmont for $325,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb.11-15.

Charleston

Amy Timmons sold 531 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Michael G. and Adele Corrine Cicso for $860,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 137 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Wylie McNeil Doyle and Daniella Andrea Motley for $300,962.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 608 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Cindy Lea Bailey Hart for $394,900.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 220 Waning Way, Retreat at River Reach to David M. and Elizabeth O. Gissell for $435,943.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1041 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Franklin L. Felton for $386,000.

Daniel Island

Rosanna Marie Hancock sold 6075 Grand Council St. to James P. Jacobs for $667,800.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 2546 Josiah St. to Jeffrey Paul and Lora C. Abdou for $668,153.

Goose Creek

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 106 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Derick Chisolm for $266,315.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 576 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Brad Thomas Leonard for $307,255.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 107 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to James and Sofia Patterson for $285,412.

Christopher R. Morris sold 181 Fox Chase Drive, Crowfield to Steven R. Crowley and Lauren Lynn Vassallo Crowley for $255,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 312 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to Gregory Bates Jr. for $260,970.

Jose Antonio Mayen sold 112 Speightstown Court, Crowfield to David A. Bate for $265,000.

Michael D. Drew sold 112 North Knightsbridge Court, Hamlets to LJ Roscoe for $328,000.

Midland Trust Co. sold 142 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Kelly L. and Kyle N. Teipelke for $255,000.

Hanahan

Cliff H. McLeod sold 3 Sabina Court to Kimberly Dawn Mark for $305,000.

David K. Jones sold 1317 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Jennifer Baldwin for $338,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 1903 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Michael Eric Pleasant and Alexis Camille Mizell for $335,970.

Lennar Corp. sold 1907 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Brandon R. Stirnaman for $337,880.

Lennar Corp. sold 1905 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Kathryn Elizabeth and Eric James Watts for $349,380.

Lennar Corp. sold 7005 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to James Kerry and Yolanda Gilliam for $357,000.

Thelma J. David sold 1309 Weavers Way, Tanner Plantation to Sandra L. Brown for $265,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 113 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Alicia N. and Anthony R. Barbuto for $490,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 233 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Bill R. and Jayne M. Carswell for $498,000.

Moncks Corner

Annette W. Blocker sold 203 Spotted Owl Lane, Durham Landing to Jerome B. and Janet H. Dorsey for $487,000.

Casey J. Spiegelhoff sold 299 Oglethorpe Circle, Cypress Manor to Jeffrey Douglas and Holly Melissa Grondel for $260,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 608 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to John L. Laroche for $251,883.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 621 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to David M. and Kristy E. Werner for $281,374.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 461 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Yvonne B. and John M. Christopher for $316,930.

Joshua A. Lowe sold 334 Bracken Fern Road, Fairmont South to Erica L. Murray and Joshua S. Beauford for $255,000.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc. sold 132 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Carl W. and Stephanie Barlow for $399,840.

Dungan M. Farver sold 224 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to Norman Marshall Childress for $258,000.

James R. Davis sold 230 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to Linda L. Taylor for $260,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 234 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Phylicia R. Alston for $262,920.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 451 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Donald Charles and Susan Renee Maeyer for $395,290.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 179 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Marie Y. A. Williams for $417,521.

Wando

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 320 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Shannon E. and Corey Towe for $459,855.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 11-15.

Dorchester

Arnold Eugene Biggerstaff sold 401 Sandridge Road to Angela V. Biggerstaff for $368,000.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9736 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Allison V. and Antorio T. Ladson for $261,480.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9729 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Justin J. Sixt and Ashley F. Kuckuck for $257,200.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9933 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Margaret G. Green-Kinloch for $331,135.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9961 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Marvin Paul Stephen Lewis and Jennifer Kate Louise Solowo-Coker for $316,910.

Summerville

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1129 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Perry and Linda Jones for $283,740.

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1103 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Alexis Nicole Miller and Traywick Hill Ardis for $292,350.

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1113 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Jeffrey Michael and Sarah Louise Neronha for $306,460.

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1111 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Joel Douglas Ballew and Brittany Nicole King for $305,885.

Chester A. Pooser sold 200 Bellerive Lane, Pine Forest Country Club to Dorothy Baker-Higuchi for $660,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 133 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Debbie B. and Dale G. Kimmel for $290,392.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 109 Agelica Ave., White Gables to Diane T. Rozier for $292,836.

Darin Slinkard sold 107 Abbey Lane, Ashborough East to Mary Katherine Agnew for $335,000.

John F. Leung sold 115 Colleton Ave. to Darlene Ruth and Gregory Allen Lester for $310,000.

Kathryn C. Fazio sold 103 Bald Cypress Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Annemarie and Thomas Knapp for $360,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 1164 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Janet M. and Harold P. Tate for $303,620.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 250 Oak View Way, The Ponds to David L. and Cathy J. Peppin for $329,930.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3124 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Wayne A. and Jane L. Durflinger for $391,160.

Kim J. Juretich sold 445 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Melissa R. and Chase N. Blocker for $359,000.

Mark L. Jennie sold 204 Woodland Drive, Woodland Estates to Perry Troy Greene and Margaret A. Harris-Greene for $280,000.

Melissa R. Blocker sold 8915 Skipping Rock Lane, Farm at Wescott to John L. and Amber Megan Kokel for $254,500.

Robin A. Terry sold 137 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Austin Jyles Phillips and Aubrey Elizabeth Crawford for $260,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 305 Greenhouse Row, Summers Corner to Michael Sean Birdwell and Deborah Coltharp for $399,900.

Steven Jacobs sold 134 Roadster Row, Reminisce to Laura Ann and James Leo Jacko for $255,500.

Wayne D. Wiggins sold 306 Middleton Blvd., Ashborough East to Jeffrey Rodriguez for $520,000.