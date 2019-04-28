Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 25-27.

Adams Run

John R. Walker Inc. sold 7117 Highway 165 to Brabham Construction LLC for $365,000.

Awendaw

Raymond and Patricia Lapointe sold 7243 Raw Dew Drive to Joseph D. Fox Jr. and Kelley H. Fox for $325,000.

Charleston

Douglas E. and Leanne W. Jennings sold Unit 317, 150 Bee St., Bee St Lofts to Jimmy Daniel Davis Jr. for $450,000.

Jonathan P. Gardner sold 12 Brewster Court to Daniel Adam Trexler for $750,000.

Sarah L. Fragale Hawkins sold 1010 Ashley Ave., Rutledge Heights to Katherine M. Hinson for $430,000.

Isle of Palms

Timothy N. Dangerfield sold 2604 Palm Blvd. to Two Nine 2604 Realty LLC for $2.7 million.

James Island

Ada E. Carter and John E. Bell Jr. sold 1754 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Carolyn Mann for $271,500.

Catherine M. Latorre sold 970 Harbor Oaks Drive, Harbor Oaks Villas at Harbor Oaks to Steven Edward Parker and Dorothy M. Bruggeman for $282,000.

John A. Dukes Jr. and Amy Dukes. sold 1311 Battle Ground Road to Annamarie Carter and Dustin Kelley Dalton for $595,000.

Lauren Sue Wood sold 1120 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Graham E. Malone for $313,500.

Matthew and Sarah Kasten sold 1542 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Jared M. and Ariel L. Hartwig for $329,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 954 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Evan E. and Amy L. Gernant for $706,179.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 806 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Donnell and Victoria Boucher for $344,540.

Ranald M. and Carol L. Brown sold 703 Windward Road, Light House Point to Cullen Murray-Kemp for $407,000.

Johns Island

Carl A. Craig sold 3153 Fosters Glenn Drive, Foster's Glenn to Carol L. Preisinger for $450,000.

Layton D. and Amelia G. Powers sold 3513 Sheen Drive, Staffordshire to Anthony M. Gaudio for $281,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1868 Halle Road, The Villages at St. John's Woods to Jared and Amy S. Bush for $427,500.

Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1519 Star Flower Aly, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Lance D. Morgan for $391,257.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Donna and Douglas Bott sold 301 Kinloss Country Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Bradley Bugher and Cynthia Mangla for $341,000.

Michael A. Pickett sold Unit 49, 1148 Shadow Lake Circle, Snee Farm Lakes to Parker Stephen Gaston for $255,000.

Andy Y. and Mei K. Shih sold 1512 Devol St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Cory Patrick McNamara and Alaina Diane Pianetti for $410,000.

Barbara S. Powell sold 767 Gypsy Lane, Wakendaw Lakes to Alexander McPherson and Catherine Kovacs Weeks for $410,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1234 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Andrew C. and Kristin M. Jaffee for $599,320.

Bruce J. and Elizabeth Poacher sold 1920 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Loretta G. Broome for $430,950.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3941 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Steven Edward and Daria Lynne Crook for $547,400.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1623 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Barry Gibney and Lisa Greene for $874,610.

David Scott Christena sold 1525 Oakhurst Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Arthur and Anne Deleo for $435,000.

Kittrell II Construction LLC sold 1318 Wayne St., to Mark Allen and Deanna Lynn Fanning for $1.2 million.

Matthew J. Mangas sold 174 Ionsborough St., I'On to Jed M. Roberts and Suzanne Szescila for $940,000.

Mike Cisco sold 1532 Glen Erin Drive, Glenlake to James Dodds Moore Jr. for $420,000.

Norman A. Hull-Ryde and Anne W. Hull-Ryde sold 1912 Grandview Court, Marais at Seaside Farms to James D. Van Tiem for $598,000.

Patrick G. and Tina M. Naylor sold 2140 Summerwood Drive, Thornewood to Kenneth C. Jones and Rachel Padilla-Jones for $424,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2664 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Thomas M Jordan Jr. and Carolyn E. Jordan for $642,015.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2906 Clearwater Drive, Riverview of Dunes West to Donna Marie and Douglas William Bott for $466,750.

Roberto Mosquera and Maria Fernanda Cortizo sold 1220 Knightbridge Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Patrick A. and Joscelyn M. Fussell for $368,000.

Stephen and Julia Bird sold 1363 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Theddis W. and Wanda B. Defee for $702,500.

North Charleston

6601 Dorchester Investment Group LLC sold Unit 4, 6601 Dorchester Road, Regency Square Condominiums to TMR Holdings LLC for $2 million.

Ashley River Retreat LLC sold Unit 3304, 4254 Faber Place Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Porch Time LLC for $516,000.

Anisha Gulati and Harvinder Singh sold 4620 Oakwood Ave. to PI CHS DEV LLC for $272,000.

Jeffrey S. Irwin sold 2225 Fawn St., Deerwood to Kristina Brooke and Lee Edward Sessler for $255,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4428 Marblehead Lane to Joan Theresa and James Thomas Eccleston for $345,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4513 Summey St. to Sheila Sororian for $306,213.

Summerville

HandH Constructors Inc. sold 100 Lilith Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Bettye Moody for $350,000.

Wadmalaw Island

Emily P. and Harry P. Rudolph sold 6364 Ranch Road to Peter Frank Edwards and Sandra M. Lang for $580,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Gregory G. Span sold Unit 6C, 620 Windermere Blvd. to Aideen and Kent Robbin Stratford for $370,000.

Carmax Auto Superstore Inc. sold 2357 Ardeer Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Wendy Martin and Kim Claxon Minor for $325,000.

Carole A. Addlestone sold 15 Ashdale Drive, Avondale to Sharon Elizabeth Hill for $485,000.

Centex Homes sold 2806 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Nimesh K. and Rupal. N. Kotecha for $514,790.

Centex Homes sold 2805 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Kim L. Bresnan for $622,965.

Elizabeth A. Bernthal sold 144 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Elizabeth Villeponteaux for $399,900.

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 425 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to John E. Garlick and Clayton N. Hersom for $481,000.

HSSs LLC sold 1487 Village Road, Gadsden Village to Benjamin David and Anna Marie Rogers for $290,000.

Jervey LLC sold 1706 Jervey Ave., Orange Grove Estates to 1706 Jervey LLC for $650,000.

Jillian Danielle Smith Deford sold 4 Arcadian Park, Avondale to William Milnes and Elizabeth Dixson Edwards for $505,000.

John and Elizabeth Harkins sold 1461 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to Matthew and Christine Boone for $250,000.

Kevin and Amanda L. Carlson sold 1606 Wayah Drive, Providence Common to Richard E and Cynthia F. Tyner for $375,000.

Lisa T. and Sean T. Bannon sold 1926 Sandcroft Drive, Rice Hollow to Carlos D. and Tyeisha S. Gadson for $320,000.

Scott M. and Stephanie L. O'Malia sold 723 Swan Ave., Long Branch Estates to Clifford Gordon and Linda Lee Gill for $303,750.

Sultan Jumani sold 3021 Amberbrook Lane, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Kyle and Stephanie Lynch for $397,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 25-March 1.

Charleston

Amy L. Variell sold 1203 Circle Oaks Drive, Cain Crossing to William A. McCraw for $292,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 514 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Gerald and Rhonda Johnson for $507,084.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 705 Rathall Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Sarah J. Barnhart and Steve A. Rowe for $348,690.

Daniel Cieslikowski sold 1223 Wando Shores Drive, The Peninsula to Larry D. Guinn for $270,000.

Deborah Sidwell Rosiak sold 202 Hasell Court, Retreat at Beresford to John Montone and Caitlin Montone for $497,000.

James Zadora sold 527 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to William D. Meiners for $349,900.

Kristi A. Scottaline sold 115 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Matthew Channing and Virginie Celia Fischio for $330,000.

Daniel Island

Jeffrey P Abdou sold 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Stephen and Joann Haralambis for $250,000.

Millard A. Nance sold 132 Elfe St. to Julia M. and Daniel P. Mooney for $589,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 212 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Daniel and Jennifer Olsen for $315,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 321 Bayley Road to Gunter and Teresita A Krueger for $365,000.

Isaac George Hylton sold 185 River Green Place to James J. and Suzanne M. Wood for $1.4 million.

Leonard Brooks III sold 27 Watroo Point, Daniel Island Park to Linda B. Odenback for $2 million.

Luke W. Schroder sold 458 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to Jessica Jo and Christopher Paul for $1.1 million.

Michael Scott Zieminick sold 4025 Crown Pointe St. to Audrey M. Runey for $525,000.

Peter I. Drummond sold 857 Dunham St. to Richard B. Deatsch and Angela G. Parrott for $816,000.

Goose Creek

David H. Golzari sold 104 Friston Court, Bedford Chase to Kathryn Jeanelle Mercer and Keith Lee Perkins for $286,900.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 317 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to Crystal Smalls for $269,505.

Wilson M. Jones sold 146 Southwold Circle, Crowfield to Jerry and Lynn Thorsell for $280,000.

Hanahan

Ashleigh Page sold 8004 Hydrangea Lane, Tanner Plantation to Debra S. Morris for $279,990.

John P. Gunter sold 1004 Bishop Road, Berkeley Hills to Anton A. Ioda and McKenzie Monts for $272,000

Lennar Corp. sold 1911 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Brandon Christopher and Amy Marie Infinger for $352,155.

Lennar Corp. sold 1900 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Aaron Lynn and Amy Variell Hettesheimer for $363,135.

Lennar Corp. sold 7000 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Bart M. and Katherine M. Levin for $475,300.

Michael L. Hendrix Jr. sold 1970 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Arelis and Lino Rosario for $360,000.

Samantha Brackett sold 7490 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Laughton B. Gooding and Malory H. Saunders-Gooding for $300,000.

Sarah V. Durant sold 1063 Dominion Drive to G. Lawson and Jennifer D. Lewis for $290,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 223 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Dale D. and Julie Ann Brown for $406,160.

Larry A. Windham sold 1860 Hoover Road to Denis Gallagher for $675,000.

Ladson

Kevin R. Baird sold 1299 Discovery Drive, Hunters Bend to Philip Hahner for $297,500.

Moncks Corner

Cheryl L. Waker sold 212 Brunners Lane, Foxbank to Idamae Fidel for $250,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 133 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Justin and Kanifa Bradley for $277,833.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 589 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Barbara M. and James W. Dinning for $324,648.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 623 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Mei H. Wu for $268,910.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 629 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Linda and Michael J. Molloy for $269,415.

DR Horton Inc. sold 633 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Roger and Melody W. Swain for $281,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 328 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Gloria F. Boykin for $253,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 228 Goshen Road, Spring Grove to Tyler P. King for $255,000.

Joyce G. Gray sold 124 Land O Pines Circle to Brendon E. Singleton for $250,000.

Trevis F. Young sold 218 Devonshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Michael A. and Tammy Lyn Gordy for $276,000.

Pinopolis

Ross Logan Faulkner sold 2046 West Lake Shore Drive, Broughton Hall to Darel and Jennifer Trout for $640,000.

St. Stephen

Shireen Johanna Nelson sold 1608 Santee River Road to Felicia D. and Kurt F. Gartung for $285,000.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc. sold 437 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Kenneth J. and Shawntorria Q. Raynor for $285,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 100 Nevil Court, Meridian to Shelley M. and Sean R. Stockwell for $309,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 108 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Marta and Timothy A. Ridgell for $294,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 104 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Christopher Michael Hutchison for $339,765.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 626 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Scott William and Christina A. Hoegel for $319,161.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 564 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Grover Winston and Gail McNeil for $396,959.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 243 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Rex M. and Kimberly S. O'Neal for $275,790.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 231 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Robert Chalmond Jones V for $287,220.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 227 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to David H. and Theresa K. Golzari for $292,325.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 341 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Brandon R. and Breanna Lashey Rivers for $270,825.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 329 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Marcus Christopher Scheck for $299,940.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 235 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Travis W. and Jennifer L. Deprinzio for $329,810.

Leon V. Spencer sold 119 Radtko Road, Cane Bay to Elaine and Michael A. Vryhof for $299,000.

Micah Vincent Cascone sold 312 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Patrick T. and April A. Murphy for $279,900.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 236 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Jonah and Kara Bruder for $312,777.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 203 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Daniel Lee Johnson and Kelly O'Meara Hampton for $394,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 209 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to William Douglas and Sara Elizabeth Gressette for $588,248.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 400 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Alan Nathan and Tamara H. Abel for $436,490.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 508 Scholar Way, Nexton to Adrienne Marie and Bryan James Hodges for $337,590.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 132 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Daniel Patrick and Maria L. Royle for $351,865.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 25-March 1.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 5039 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Judith Anne Parent for $258,980.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5049 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Marina Gillespie-Tschetter and Curtis Russell Tschetter for $259,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9716 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Elba Rosa Ott for $260,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5002 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Nagamurari Meesala for $282,700.

Jason A. Britton sold 9749 Table Mountain Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Brian and Kimberly Hagerty for $350,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5203 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Travis S. and Irene D. Blissett for $294,410.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9998 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Mitra Shiran Ganewatta and Hasala Nadeesini Lokupitiya for $298,435.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9990 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Shaun Romane and Francis Edgar Gadsden for $293,810.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9957 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Michelle Sklow for $309,910.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9992 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Bryson Sellers for $322,215.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9999 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Lecia Dionne Hankinson for $280,725.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5201 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jason D. and Rhonda L. King for $297,165.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5205 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Timothy Scott and Rachel Marie Hassell for $298,485.

North Charleston

Alan Kitrell Sampson sold 8514 Kennestone Lane, The Vineyard to Timothy J. and Hallie K. Johnson for $263,000.

Anthony L. Cotrano sold 4211 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to April and Christopher Rivard for $412,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5446 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to David M. and Pamela Glass Stroud for $398,227.

Summerville

Alan N. Abel sold 117 Tupper Lane to James Edwin and Theresa Morrison Zimmerman for $600,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 45 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Clifford A. and Stacy L. Sklar for $304,309.

Carl E. Nielsen Jr. sold 104 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Julie A. and Derek C. Manquen for $348,900.

Cynthia P. Mahlie sold 9625 North Carousel Circle, Wescott Plantation to Mario D. Santana and Katherine E. Pezzillo for $255,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3044 Rampart Road, The Summit to Diane S. and William J. Engle for $406,070.

DR Horton Inc. sold 527 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Frank L. and Judy L. Dunst for $330,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4030 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to James J. and Rachael Van Hulle for $580,420.

DR Horton Inc. sold 103 Yeamans Way, Pine Forest to Eva C. Semmens for $295,000.

David Bryce Logan sold 107 White Pine Way, Cottages at Gahagan to Mark and Melanie Lyons for $350,000.

Diane M. Reed sold 100 Churchill Court, Newington Plantation to Theresa J. and Jesse Leaneau Faircloth for $318,000.

Eddie R. Manning sold 110 Cottage Path Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Katherine Moten for $315,000.

Gerald H. Johnson sold 242 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Jeremy Adam and Cara E. Staten for $258,500.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 616 West 2nd North St. to Keith A. and Naomi V. Cills for $324,470.

Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 110 Ashborough Ave., Ashborough to Jose Angel and Michelle Hannah Espinoza for $299,900.

James S. Jones sold 116 Danberry Drive, Kings Grant to Betsy and Jason A. Blackwell for $280,000.

Jason W. Piccirilli sold 105 Heritage St., Ashborough to Michael C. Nicholson and Jennifer Gail Nicholson for $255,500.

John L. Barnes sold 307 North Palmetto St. to Elizabeth and Seth Moore Duncan for $285,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 5041 Song Sparrow Way, The Ponds to Dennis B. and Dona C. Chaix for $350,625.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 117 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Dennis and Marie Zovich for $424,070.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 104 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to John W. and Patricia G. Russ for $434,520.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 339 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Shelvie C. and Douglas R. Farthing for $328,865.

Matthew J. Mehlenbacher sold 106 Nantucket Drive, Ashborough to Kevin E. and Renee D. Shaffer for $395,000.

Noah J. Perlin sold 102 Lahina Cove, Pine Forest Country Club to Robyn W. Faust and Jason M. Lake for $269,000.

Randy L. Torgrimson sold 561 Barfield Drive, Walnut Farms to Randall E. and Molly A. McBrayer for $463,000.