Townhome plan at North Charleston traffic circle stirs concern; $2.66M sale on King Street

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Townhome plan at traffic circle stirs concern in North Charleston

A developer wants to amend a development agreement at the traffic circle on Wescott Boulevard, adding more townhomes to replace a planned commercial component.

The 2009 agreement allows 125 townhomes at the traffic circle, and 83 have been built in the north quadrant. That leaves room for 42 others plus the retail nook on the south quadrant.

The developer, Wescott Property LLC, could proceed now if it wanted, North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson told constituents in a recent newsletter.

Because of residents' extra-traffic concerns, Brinson and Councilman Kenny Skipper asked the developer to consider "better and updated" options.

The developer now wants to add 26 townhomes and delete the commercial aspect of the project. That would bring the total number of new units to 68.

"We requested a traffic study/analysis to determine comparable impacts," Brinson said. "This study indicates the traffic flow-and-volume effects are less with 26 additional townhomes compared to the permitted commercial operations."

If the development agreement is amended, Brinson said, "Our position will be that certain design and aesthetic enhancements be defined so as to create an attractive interface and entrance to the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation. Also, the city would negotiate for property transfers related to parking at the Wescott Clubhouse."

He also said the developer has responded "constructively" to concerns about the proposed townhomes proximity to the golf course driving range.

New signage and lane markings are in the works for the traffic circle, but Brinson said officials have not evaluated the landscaping plan at the entrance to the golf course along Wescott Club Drive.

The city's Planning Commission will take up the amended application April 12 before it goes to the full City Council for consideration at a later date.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

An affiliate of a New York City-based investment firm bought the structure at 304 King St. that once housed King Street Grille and a variety of other businesses over the past 123 years.

By the numbers

5: Number of new retailers and restaurants coming to Moncks Corner.

225: Number of units a Georgia-based apartment developer wants to build at the former Regis Milk site in Charleston.

53: Percentage of the 7,127 homes sold across South Carolina in February that were along the coast from Myrtle Beach and Charleston to Beaufort and Hilton Head.

This week in real estate

+ Bad timing: Construction on a grand church in Georgetown County started in 1859, but the Civil War and its aftermath led to its ultimate demise.

+ Housing affordability: A Charleston man believes a new business he started called CoLife, a new take on the old boarding house model, is an answer to the high cost of renting in the Lowcountry.

+ Seaside resort: The 153-room Sweetgrass Inn, with a rooftop venue and ocean views, is now open on the Isle of Palms, launching just as the pandemic begins to ebb.

More commercial real estate space will become vacant when the remaining two Bi-Lo supermarket stores close in April after the search for a buyer proved unsuccessful. The grocery store chain's parent company is shelving the brand that got its start in the South Carolina Upstate in 1961. Liquidation sales have begun at the stores in West Ashley and on James Island.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.