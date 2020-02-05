Total Wine to uncork new Mount Pleasant store before Valentine's Day

The uncorking of the Charleston area's newest big-box adult beverage store is on the way just in time for Valentine's Day.

Total Wine will pop open its second beer-and-wine emporium in the Charleston area Feb. 13 at 1501 U.S. Highway 17 in the revamped Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.

The retailer will mark the opening of the 25,420-square-foot space through Feb. 16 with samplings, specials and free wine totes while supplies last.

The new store, which took over a former Dollar Tree space and additional square footage, is the largest retailer on the north side of the Walmart-anchored shopping center, where its closest neighbors include craft store Michael's and pet-supplier Petco. Other tenants in the retail center include Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Office Depot. Facade renovations are still underway on parts of Wando Crossing.

Total Wine has another store on Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

Delayed opening

The opening of Charleston's newest grocery store has been postponed.

North Carolina-based Harris Teeter will launch its 18th supermarket with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Feb. 19 in the new West Ashley Circle Shopping Center off of Bees Ferry Road. The opening originally was set for Feb. 12.

Unique features include handmade lobster rolls, trail mix bar, in-store smoked salmon, Asian and American hot food bars, Starbucks coffee shop, a drive-thru pharmacy and and its signature ExpressLane for online shopping.

The 53,000-square-foot supermarket at 3865 West Ashley Circle will include nine manned checkout counters and six self-checkout lanes. After opening day, it will be open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Lights out

Boxcar Betty's has closed one of its four Charleston-area locations. The restaurant shuttered its Summerville site at 114 Holiday Drive in late January.

"With the location’s lease coming to an end, our team has decided to shift our focus to other exciting projects in the queue," the diner said on its Facebook page.

The restaurant offers other locations in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and West Ashley.

On the way

A new Asian restaurant is coming to North Charleston.

Bushido Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar recently leased 2,650 square feet in The Shops at Wescott Shopping Center at 9730 Dorchester Road, according to commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

Bushido has another Charleston-area location on Magwood Road in West Ashley. An opening date has not been announced.

Overstocked

A new overstock store is now open in Mount Pleasant.

Low Tide Liquidation can be found at 1113 Bowman Road. The 2,700-square-foot shop carries a variety of items, including home goods, kitchen fixtures and lighting, according to owner Sam Ratner.

Cash for cameras

AccuPhotoLab is offering people with old camera gear a chance to earn some cash.

Used Photo Pro's camera buyer will be on hand 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the store on Savannah Highway at Wappoo Road in West Ashley.

People can bring in used gear such as digital cameras, tripods, light systems, film and other related items to trade for cash. A valid driver's license or other ID is required.

Peachtree Camera also will be on site for camera cleaning and lens alignment for a fee.

Free frozen treat

As part of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Thursday, TCBY will offer the first 6 ounces of yogurt free at participating shops.

For self-serve locations, toppings are included in the 6-ounce weight and the customer must pay for anything over 6 ounces. For traditional over-the-counter sites, customers pay extra for toppings.

Carbs and cardio

A national fitness franchise is offering a deal almost too good to pass up Sunday to lure people inside.

As part of National Pizza and Bagel Day, Planet Fitness is offering free bagels 7-10 a.m. and free pizza 4-7 p.m. at all locations while supplies last. It's part of a "carbs and cardio" event, and membership is not required to participate.

Anyone 18 or older (with valid photo ID) can also work out for free all day long.

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone, we believe that working out doesn’t mean making sacrifices every day in order to reach your goals," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "You can still enjoy the things you love without making unrealistic choices."

Planet Fitness has five locations in the Charleston area in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley.

Relocation

Shady Slim's Tinting recently relocated from Mount Pleasant to 5513 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

"Our new location is more convenient for our customers at the Air Force Base and our customers who live and work in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties," owner Mike Atkins said.

The veteran-owned business offers discounts to members of the military and first-responders. It also provides headlight restoration services and hydrophobic window coating.

Cupid commerce

Retailers of cupid merchandise are expecting a big payday this year.

Valentine's Day spending is expected to soar 32 percent over last year with a record $27.4 billion lavished on loved ones, according to the National Retail Federation. The trade group cited "strong employment numbers and higher wages" for the surge.

Those celebrating the occasion said they plan to spend an average $196, up from last year’s previous record of $162. Total pending will rise from last year’s record $20.7 billion.

The unusually large increase in average spending is related to strong consumer confidence and rising sales of gifts, cards, candy and flowers for friends, family, co-workers and pets, according to the NRF.

About 55 percent of all Americans plan to celebrate on Feb. 14, up from 51 percent last year. And 27 percent say they will buy gifts for their pets, the highest figure in the history of the survey and up from 17 percent in 2010 for a total of $1.7 billion.

The most money will be spent on jewelry, followed by dinner outings, clothing, candy, flowers, gift cards and greeting cards.