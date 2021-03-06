You are the owner of this article.
Top-floor leased on $71M Charleston office building; more townhomes on the way

Morrison Yard rooftop

A rooftop view of the new 12-story Morrison Yard office building under construction on Morrison Drive shows the Ravenel Bridge in the background on the Charleston peninsula. Rendering/ASD|SKY

The pilings are just now being driven into the ground, but a notable lease has been signed for the developing and uniquely designed 12-story office building on the Charleston peninsula called Morrison Yard.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will handle events that we be held on the top floor of the Morrison Drive structure, where penthouse views 180 feet off the ground will overlook the water next to the Ravenel Bridge, according to co-developer Jeff Mixson.

Indigo Road also handles events in The Cedar Room in the nearby Cigar Factory and operates several restaurants in Charleston, such as IndacoO-Ku SushiOak SteakhouseThe Cocktail ClubMercantile & Mash and the recently opened DIME on Daniel Island. 

Morrison Yard office building

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has signed a lease to handle events on the 12th floor of Morrison Yard, a $71 million office building under development on the Charleston peninsula. Morrison Drive is in the foreground. Rendering/ASD|SKY

One tenant is lined up to move into the $71 million Morrison Yard development. The regional law firm of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will move from Bank of America Place at 200 Meeting St. into the sixth floor once the structure is completed in mid-2022.

The new building, which is being constructed 50 feet in the air on V-shaped pillars amid an open-air plaza, will resemble offset shipping containers, in a nod to the site’s maritime past. The developers bought the property as part of a 9-acre, $9.2 million purchase from the State Ports Authority three years ago. 

Going to townhomes

Two new townhome communities are planned for parts of the city of Charleston.

A 53-unit townhome development is being proposed off Folly Road on James Island.

David Weekley Homes wants to build Cross Creek Town Homes on a 4.5-acre, L-shaped lot at 14 Cross Creek Drive behind Cross Creek Medical Plaza and between James Island Christian Church and the Harris Teeter-anchored James Island Center on Maybank Highway. A townhome community on Town Park Lane sits behind the tract slated for new development.

The property is owned by Cross Creek Shopping Center Two LLC of Morganton, N.C. 

Also, Beazer Homes is proposing to build 57 townhomes on Sanders Road off Bees Ferry Road southwest of Walmart. The development is called Rhodes Crossing.

The city is reviewing plans for the developments.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

