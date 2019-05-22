Three new hotel projects are coming to Charleston's upper peninsula area after securing a key approval from a city zoning board Tuesday.
Despite some concern expressed over having several projects appear in the board's queue just a week before a revised version of the city's hotel rules will be considered, all three projects met current requirements and generated support from neighboring businesses.
With one hotel slated for upper King Street and two even farther north up Meeting Street, supporters said the proposed projects, which have a combined 367 rooms, would bring much-needed foot traffic into areas of the city that are in the middle of a revitalization process.
The first project on the agenda was a 45-unit boutique property at 502 King Street, where a Starbucks store and offices currently stand. The plans involve building new structures on sections of the parcel that are surface lots.
Several business owners from the block argued a hotel could help support more types of retail on that stretch of King Street, which has a higher density of bars and late-night uses than most sections of downtown.
A representative from the Preservation Society said that, while the group doesn't oppose the King Street project specifically, there was concern in seeing three of these projects be reviewed so soon before City Council considers new hotel rules.
A hotel task force, which is filled by representatives from City Council, the tourism industry, neighborhood groups and preservation groups, has been meeting for the last month to strengthen the test the zoning board uses when it reviews a hotel application.
If Council approves the task force's suggestions next week, the zoning board could make its next decisions based on the revised rules, under what's called a "pending ordinance doctrine."
"It is concerning we have three applications at this meeting when the ordinance is about to be proposed," board chairman Leonard Krawcheck said during the review process Tuesday.
But Krawcheck also said that the second proposal — a 131-unit hotel at 547 Meeting Street — would likely pass the more stringent requirements of the revised ordinance, in addition to the existing requirements it fulfills.
Planned under the Marriott flag Moxy Hotels, the hotel is one of two projects which the Charleston-based development firm the Montford Group brought before the zoning board this week.
Another hotel at 810 Meeting Street, which the developers said would be their "flagship" property, has 191 planned units and would be built to fit the unusual wedge shape of the lot, which sits where Meeting Street and Morrison Drive connect.
"As an architect, I'm very excited about it," Steve Ramos of the architecture firm LS3P told the board. Ramos represented the Montford Group in presentations for both Meeting Street lodgings.
Similar to the King Street proposal, several representatives from the area's business community spoke in favor of the projects, saying they could be a resource for entrepreneurs who have established businesses in the rapidly-changing area.
Both Meeting Street lots hadn't been in the city's hotel overlay until last November, when City Council gave the final OK to a request that the properties be eligible for hotel development.
The Preservation Society had concerns about parking and traffic for both Meeting Street hotels. The group recommended that a shuttle be provided for guests at the properties, because of their distance from the city's historic core.
Ramos said they didn't feel a shuttle was necessary, and said they thought their guests were more likely to use ride-sharing services, walk or bike.
The board approved all three hotels unanimously. The approval for 810 Meeting came with conditions: developers will have to work with the city's Technical Review Committee to refine some of its plan, including details of the hotel's pick-up and drop-off spot on Morrison Drive.