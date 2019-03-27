A new movie theater could be in the works near four massive housing developments in Berkeley County.
An amended development agreement for the northwest edge of the 5,000-acre Nexton tract near Summerville shows a theater and service station as approved uses for the property.
The 28-acre tract is at U.S. Highway 176 and North Creek Drive across from the 4,500-acre Cane Bay Plantation and the nearby 2,000-acre Wildcat tract, where huge housing developments are on the ground or on the way.
To the east is the 2,300-acre, developing Carnes Crossroads community, where Roper St. Francis Healthcare is building a 50-bed facility.
Charleston developer Eddie Buck acquired the 28-acre parcel late last year and said he also is talking with an auto supplier, two fast-food restaurant franchises and a bank to locate on the property. He is in talks with two supermarket chains, but he said they are waiting to commit until more rooftops rise in the area.
Buck also owns a 25-acre parcel on the opposite corner and said it will house Blue Water convenience store, doughnut shop Dunkin' and Heritage Trust Bank. He bought that parcel last summer.
"It's a great area with lots of potential," Buck said recently. "There are lots of homes there today and lots more coming."
Fred Whittle, chief operating officer of Buck's affiliated Jupiter Holdings, said the theater is not imminent and Buck is positioning the site for the large number of new homes planned in the vicinity of the parcel.
"We know the growth is coming," Whittle said Wednesday. "It's wide open what we can do there."
Cane Bay, where 10,000 homes can be built, has about 3,600 houses on the ground. Nexton reports 615 home sales, and Carnes Crossroads has 243 on the ground and about 20 under construction.
About 6,500 homes are planned in Nexton, and 4,500 houses are slated for Carnes Crossroads. Land development has begun in the Wildcat tract, but no houses have been built. It's approved for 5,700 homes.
Market maker
With the arrival of spring, the Charleston City Market area continues to stir with new life.
On Friday, a new food-related store will officially open nearby.
Beef Jerky Outlet will snip the ribbon at 10 a.m. on its new location at 85-A S. Market St. As part of the grand opening, an open house offering tastings of more than 100 varieties of beef jerky will follow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prizes will be given away to the first 50 customers who attend the open house. Owners are Keith and Kim Powell.
The Charleston Night Market recently launched on Friday and Saturday evenings.
What's cooking?
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to West Ashley.
Agaves III Mexican Cantina recently leased 3,144 square feet in the new Harris Teeter-anchored West Ashley Circle Shopping Center at Bees Ferry Road and Glenn McConnell Parkway, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.
Agaves Cantina also will soon open in the new Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center in northern Mount Pleasant.
Also, the owner of the site of a former motorcycle club on Charleston's upper peninsula is requesting variances for a new tapas restaurant.
SP Real Estate LLC, part of The Montford Group of Charleston, will ask the city's Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday for special exceptions to allow an outside patio area within 500 feet of a residential district and without the required eight off-street parking spaces.
The Thunderguards Motorcycle Club once operated on the site at 525 Meeting St. but sold the lot to SP Real Estate LLC in 2017 for $450,000. The structure on the site dates back to 1975.
Lights out
A West Ashley furniture store quietly slipped away recently after a 40-year run.
Good Wood Furniture in Village Square Shopping Center at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. closed in mid-March.
"After 40 years, Good Wood Furniture of South Carolina closed on Saturday, March 16," the company said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to all of our wonderful customers."
The owners could not be reached for further comment.
Making a splash
A North Charleston-based purveyor of recreational goods recently tripled in size by moving to a new location.
But it didn't go far.
Palmetto Hot Tubs and Pool Tables moved two doors down from its previous site at 5900 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston Center. The 30-year-old company is now in 9,000 square feet at Unit D-3 in the shopping center near Aviation Avenue.
The move will allow the firm to stock a wide variety of hot tubs from brands such as Signature, Cal Spa and Catalina. It also will allow more room to showcase pool tables and swim spas.
Operated by Perry and Craig Hunsicker, the company has other locations in Columbia and Savannah.
Hot wheels
For those who like the open road on a motorcycle, they can take advantage of an open house on Saturday.
Low Country Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 40th anniversary 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4707 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
The free event will include test rides, a Jumpstart rider experience, mechanic meet and greet, product walk-arounds, new product demonstrations, food, drinks, prizes and giveaways.
Hopping in
Easter is in late April this year, but that doesn't mean the Easter Bunny can't make an early appearance.
Citadel Mall will host a breakfast with the holiday mascot 9-10 a.m. April 6 in the food court to benefit Lowcountry Food Bank.
With the donation of a non-perishable food item, children will enjoy breakfast from Charley’s Steakery, crafts, Carol’s Balloon Art and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Also, children can have their photos taken with the Easter bunny April 6-20. Reservations are not required and photo packages will vary. Easter is April 21. Go to CitadelMall.net for details.