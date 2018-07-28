You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
South leads in home showings; West slips again
The South leads the nation in home showing times, according to a report from the ShowingTime's monthly index for June.
The firm said the South reported the biggest increase in showings year-over-year for the fourth consecutive month, up 3.8 percent, while the Midwest saw a 1.7 percent gain.
The West, however, showed a 6.9 percent drop in showings, declining for the fifth straight month and leading to a moderate buildup in inventory in some states. The Northeast also exhibited declines of 2 percent.
ShowingTime combines showing data with findings from its MarketStats division to provide a set of benchmarks that track demand for active listings throughout the country.
For all regions combined, the firm's index indicated showing times nationally up 0.2 percent.
“We've now seen five consecutive months of year-over-year decreases in the West Region, and are also seeing a moderate buildup of inventory in some western markets,” said Daniil Cherkasskiy, the firm's chief analytics officer. “These two factors point to a potential slowdown in demand in the West while real estate prices stay at historically elevated levels.”
The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from property showings scheduled across the country on listings using ShowingTime products and services, which facilitate more than 4 million showings each month. It tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.
By the numbers
231: Number of apartments proposed for a $37 million development called The Merchant soon to rise on Charleston's upper peninsula.
200: Number of units planned for a $125 million, upscale senior housing facilitynear Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island.
7: Number of buildings in Aviation Business Park in North Charleston that sold for $69 million this month.
This week in real estate
+ Record high sale: A $4.8 million sale on Briar's Creek last month is a record for John's Island. The 6,980-square-foot home was built in 2010 as a personal residence.
+ Rx for Berkeley: A state health-regulating agency gave the Medical University of South Carolina a green light to build a $325 million hospital in the developing Nexton area of the growing county.
+ Affordable housing: Charleston's East Side neighborhood will see new housing for low-income residents and others in a $15 million, 62-unit development soon to rise on Nassau Street where the former Cooper River Bridge ramps touched down on the peninsula.
+ Suburban living: Apartment communities are being developed near outlying shopping areas where amenities are available within walking distance.
Featured Home
The two-story, 4,700-square-foot house at 300 Squirrel Hollow Court off U.S. Highway 176 in Berkeley County features four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths. It's on the market for $749,900.
Upcoming real estate events
- Choose your path, Tuesday, July 31: Instructor offers help to real estate agents with common dilemmas in this course offered by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.
- Disclosures course, Tuesday, July 31: Agents can learn the ins and outs of the Truth in Lending Act and other real estate laws.
