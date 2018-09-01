A three-year-old agency launched a second location east of the Cooper this summer, joining its main center in Berkeley County.
The Real Estate Firm opened the new office on U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant. According to the company, it partnered with Consign Haven Furniture, which offers staging services to help "sell your home for top dollar."
Jay Law, a Mount Pleasant broker for more than 17 years, owns The Real Estate firm. The company's original office is in Moncks Corner. Call 843-442-1529 or email jennifercclarkrealestate@gmail.com. Go to http://www.therealestatefirmsc.com.