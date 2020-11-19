Texas-based travel center Buc-ee's to break ground on 1st SC location in Florence

FLORENCE — A travel center based in the Lone Star State is breaking ground on its first new fueling station in the Palmetto State Thursday.

Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's will turn shovels on its 39th location at 11 a.m. at the juncture of Interstate 95 and S.C. Highway 327 just south of the Pee Dee River. It's expected to open in early 2022. Gov. Henry McMaster and other dignitaries are expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony.

The new 52,000-square-foot center will offer 120 fueling positions along with options such as Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

The 24-hour travel center will employ about 200 people and is the cornerstone of a 500-acre, multi-use park and the anchor of an 80-acre retail/hospitality development adjacent to interchange 170 on I-95.

The initial phase of the retail/hospitality area includes eight pad-ready outparcels.

The park also offers 190 acres of industrial/research development tracts between the retail/hospitality development on the south and 225 acres dedicated to research, education and greenspace on the north.

Another feature is an expansion of the Francis Marion University campus in the form of a Fresh Water Ecology Research and Conference Center on a 20-acre, spring-fed lake.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates across Texas, Alabama and Georgia. It will open its first Florida outpost in 2021.

For more information, go to www.buc-ees.com.