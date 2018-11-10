Joshua Corrigan paces the room with a handheld flash. Click. He walks a few steps. Click, click.
Corrigan, a real estate photographer who specializes in capturing some of the Charleston area's most expensive homes, is taking multiple shots of a lavender-walled dining room that he will later piece into a single image. He aims the flash at various angles around the space as he takes shots with his camera on a tripod in the corner, controlled by his smartphone.
Shooting photos of homes for real estate listings has a low barrier to entry, mostly, a decent camera with a wide-angle lens will do. But when Corrigan approaches projects like the historic home at 27 Lamboll St., a South of Broad property that has just gone through a significant renovation, he brings a whole bag of tools.
Originally, shooting photos of homes was a side gig as Corrigan, previously a medical device salesman, finished a business graduate degree. Real estate photography seemed like an easier way to earn some side income than photographs of local nature scenes or landmarks, a niche with high competition and only a few really successful artists.
But he soon found that taking pictures of homes fit well with his attention to detail, and Corrigan's work began attracting clients with properties on the high end of the housing market. He's since turned a photography hobby into a full-time business, shooting remote island compounds and old plantation houses under the name Ellis Creek Photography.
"People bring me in often either because it's a stunning home that needs and deserves great photography, or because it's going to be a very big challenge to sell, so they want to make the best photos they can," he said.
The just-under 7,000-square-foot Lamboll Street property, which dates back to the mid-19th century, has had many lives, once featuring six separate apartments. The current owners have undertaken a significant renovation over the past few years, adding a sauna, a pool in the backyard and changing the path of the entryway back to its original design. It features an elevator, four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and is listed for nearly $7 million.
Leslie Turner, the agent listing the home, said strong images are essential in today's real estate market.
"Everybody looks online for properties now," she said. "If the images aren't good quality, I don't even think people will pay attention to your listing."
While he shot photos before that listing was posted, sometimes Corrigan is hired to refresh the photos attached to a property that's languished on the market for a little bit too long. Home sales this fall have been down from a year ago, he said, but that hasn't meant fewer clients, just more that want to give a property an extra push.
But even some of the most interesting homes can be difficult to photograph faithfully. One of his favorite past assignments, a stone home in West Ashley that looked "like a castle," was difficult to capture because of a lack of natural light on the inside.
Likewise, a ceiling that's painted with a dark color or covered with molded tin can make it difficult to light the room by pointing a flash upward.
Corrigan is often building final images with several shots, and as he does, he may sometimes erase a light switch or air vent, because small details like those can be distracting and draw away from the architectural or interior design of a property. He said the practice is not uncommon, though some multiple listing services prohibit it.
Clients always want a home to look its best as it hits the market, but sometimes, requests to alter an image can get a little too demanding.
"We've had some crazy requests," Corrigan said. Once he was asked, "'Can you just put a wall there?' Uh, no, I don't think so."