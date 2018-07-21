As baby boomers continue to leave the work force for retirement, there's more to consider than packing up and moving to a sunnier climate.
Along with outdoor activities and warmer winter weather come taxes, health care and crime rates.
So where does South Carolina rank?
MoneyWise puts the Palmetto State at No. 22 among the least favorable half of the nation's states to retire.
"If you’re looking for warm weather, a slower pace of living and plenty of things to do in the great outdoors, then you might consider retiring in South Carolina," the online financial service said. "But understand that there are some health care and safety issues."
The website reported the cost of living is more than 7 percent below the national average, but so are paychecks.
"This results in unequal access to health care, which is a shame because the state is home to some of the top hospitals in the U.S.," MoneyWise said.
The state also ranks in the top 10 for obesity and is among the worst states for violent crime, according to the financial website.
It also pointed out some small towns off the beaten path that might be affordable options, including Wellford near Spartanburg, which has a median home value of $78,800, and Edgefield, north of Augusta, with a median home value of $92,300.
At the bottom is Louisiana.
"True, it's got a lot of positives, including its jazz and zydeco music, awesome soul food and beautiful coastline," the online financial site said.
"But suffocating summer heat and humidity and Category 4 or 5 hurricanes make living here less enjoyable," MoneyWise said. "Further inconveniencing residents are the 9.88 percent sales tax, which is the nation's highest, and the second-highest crime rate in the U.S."
The website also pointed to Louisiana's low-quality health care and hungry alligators, saying everything combined is "a recipe for retirement disaster."