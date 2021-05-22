Surge of new restaurants opening across the Charleston area as mask requirements ease

You're viewing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. If you want content like this delivered directly to your inbox each Saturday, click here to sign up.
As mask mandates were lifted throughout South Carolina this month, more and more residents began flocking to local restaurants — just in time for peak brunch season. Fortunately for local residents (as well as tourists), new establishments are sprouting up each week, offering diners a bevvy of options.
In North Charleston, Bahama Breeze Island Grille will open its doors on May 24. The Caribbean-inspired chain is located on the site of the former Sears automotive center on a 2.2-acre outparcel next to Burlington, near the outskirts of the Northwoods Mall. Last fall, California-based Four Corners Property Trust, a real estate firm that invests in dining establishments, paid $2.82 million for the site, which has a 10-year lease.
Over in Goose Creek, a space at 408 Red Bank Road is being renovated for Chão Goiano Brazilian Steak House & Bakery. The opening is slated for next month.
Across the Ravenel in Mount Pleasant, the former Sticky Fingers restaurant will soon be transformed. A taco venue plans to take over the original site at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the Harris Teeter-anchored Village Pointe Shopping Center. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, recently leased the former rib and barbecue eatery.
If you missed last week's news, a pair of seafood restaurants are headed to Mount Pleasant.
Charleston orchestra organization’s downtown tour of homes inspires blend of old and new
For years, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League has invited guests to explore large, beautiful houses on Seabrook and Kiawah islands. This weekend will be the first ever Tour of Homes in downtown Charleston. More info here.
By the numbers
18: Number of years Kickin' Chicken on James Island has served customers. The restaurant closed on May 21, but the owners are seeking a new location.
178: Percentage increase in the number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates for second homes in April.
576: Number of new homes for two development projects in Lexington.
This week in real estate
+ Greystar's foray into industrial sector: The Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties.
+ Contentious plan canceled: The company that proposed to build nearly 500 homes in Greenville has pulled out of the deal after Greenville County Council rejected a rezoning request and sent the matter back to the drawing board.
+ New Grand Strand development: Murrells Inlet is one step closer to having a new brewery at U.S. 17 and Wachesaw Road thanks to a unanimous planning commission rezoning vote May 20.
Wadmalaw’s controversial Airbnb treehouses are up for sale. Asking price: $1.75M.
A controversial property that includes four Instagram-ready treehouses on this rural sea island is up for sale, four years after the current owners bought it and worked to transform it into an Airbnb destination.