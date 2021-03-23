Surge of home sales along SC coast fuel 13% spike in statewide transactions in February

Homebuyers rushed to South Carolina coastal cities in February, latching onto residential real estate even as mortgage interest rates nudged up and prices escalated amid low supply and high demand.

Home sales in four areas along the Palmetto State's eastern edge — Beaufort, Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach — accounted for more than half of the state's residential real estate transactions, leading the state to an overall 13 percent surge in sales, according to the S.C. Realtors Association.

Of the 7,127 homes that changed hands across the state in February, more than 3,800 occurred along the coast.

The median price for all home sales across South Carolina jumped nearly 14 percent to almost $260,000. That's nearly $33,000 more than last year at the same time.

For the year, 14,023 homes have sold, about 3,200 more than the first two months of 2020, when the pandemic began to nip into sales before the economy nearly completely shut down in the spring.

The state reported 14,243 homes on the market in February, a decline of more than 46 percent from 12 months earlier. For comparison, in February 2019, more than twice that number of homes were listed for sale in South Carolina.

Charleston continued to lead the state with the most sales at just over 1,800, nearly 28 percent more than in February of last year.

Myrtle Beach sales surged 19 percent, and Beaufort reported a 20 percent spike.

Pricey Hilton Head reported a 40 percent rise in sales compared to the same month last year, and the median price on the Beaufort County resort island jumped more than 19 percent to $385,000, the highest in South Carolina.

"We have had record sales and low inventory, which means homes are selling as soon as they go on the market," said Morris Lyles, president of S.C. Realtors who also works at ERA Wilder in Columbia.

Some Realtors reported a continued uptick in people moving from northern and midwestern states, according to state association.

"I have never seen a market like this in my 17 years of doing real estate," said Corwyn Melette of Exit Realty Lowcountry Group of North Charleston. "Homes are selling in days or weeks rather than months with people moving from places like New York and Las Vegas."

The disconnect of low housing stock and high demand will continue to drive prices higher as the market moves into the typically busier spring homebuying season, but the ongoing vaccination effort against the coronavirus is likely to help the housing supply.

"I believe the strong sales market will continue throughout the spring," Lyles said. "Inventory should rise as sellers who were apprehensive about listing during the pandemic may be more comfortable putting their home on the market."