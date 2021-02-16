Summerville officials, residents raise concerns about a returning rental housing project

SUMMERVILLE — A controversial rental housing development is still coming to the town, and officials and residents said they feel blindsided.

American Homes 4 Rent is developing 23 rental homes between Germantown Road and Waring Street.

Following complaints in 2019, Town Council members and some residents said they were assured by the developers that the site would be sold and become single-family homes.

Now some are amplifying their complaints while the rental homes development continues.

“Everyone had felt this thing had died away," Councilman Aaron Brown said. "I feel basically the ball was dropped somewhere."

Council discussions around the development have resurfaced recently just as the town is taking steps to repeal and potentially replace its Unified Development Ordinance.

That 300-page plan was approved in 2019 to consolidate all of the guidelines and regulations for developing within the town's boundaries. It took $250,000 and four years of discussion to complete the document.

That same year, American Homes 4 Rent's development announcement received pushback from residents.

A Change.org petition was created and closed with 532 signatures. Several residents also reached out to the town's Planning Commission and council to voice their concerns over the rental homes.

Some included complaints related to property values and the project's proximity to Summerville's historic district.

Councilman Bill McIntosh said he originally supported the UDO because he and others assumed it would stop the Waring Street rental housing development.

Though the council was informed that American Homes 4 Rent's property was approved before the UDO was implemented, McIntosh said they were later told by company employees that the plans for rental houses wouldn't continue.

"And that didn't happen," he said.

American Homes 4 Rent did not immediately respond to multiple Post and Courier requests for comments.

Town Administrator Rebecca Vance told council members at a Feb. 4 special called meeting there was no legal way to stop the development since they can't discriminate against a piece of property because it's a rental.

McIntosh said it was disappointing to find out from residents that the development of the rental properties was continuing.

“I think everybody on council understands you can’t regulate homeownership," he said. “I think we’re all very disappointed in the application of the UDO.”

Longtime resident Fred Hoose, who lives near where the project is being built, said as things stand now, it's not so much about how people feel about it. The next step has to be how the town is going to deal with the coming development.

“Are they ready for it, are they prepared?" he said, “You can get mad all you want, but that’s not the issue.”

Affordable housing has been an ongoing discussion in town. A proposed apartment complex at Miles Jamison Road recently had its request for annexation into town denied by council members at a Feb. 11 meeting.

The reason was concerns that officials and residents raised about traffic. The issue going forward, according to Mayor Ricky Waring during the meeting, is finding places in town where apartments and rental homes can be built comfortably.

With the American Homes 4 Rent development, Brown is planning to push for a full exploration of what went wrong with the disputed properties. That way, he said, they can understand how the rental property development continued without them being aware.

"There's some bad information somewhere," he said.