Summerville office building's rehab nears completion; more Charleston-area offices on way

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Renovation of office building nears completion in Summerville

North Charleston-based developer will soon wrap up $2 million in renovation work on a 13,000-square-foot office building in Summerville.

Cityvolve acquired the former solicitor's office building at 140 N. Main St. in August 2019 for $550,000 and began work on it in January. The solicitor's office, which had leased the building for more than 20 years, moved to the Dorchester County Courthouse in St. George last December, according to Jeff Baxter of Cityvolve.

Work on the Summerville building, originally built in the 1950s before undergoing a rehab in the 1990s, is expected to be completed by year's end.

The building is 75 percent leased. Its tenants include Ameris Bank, Century 21 Properties Plus, Cavysi, and McAngus Goudelock & Courie law firm. Two small offices remain available.

The building, two blocks from the city's center, is the developer's second project in the area. Last year, Cityvolve completed the renovation of Magnolia Square, an 18,000-square-foot office complex one block away on East 1st North Street.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

A pair of new office buildings will soon be constructed on the upper peninsular of Charleston and near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. A mix of office and retail uses is planned for the new structures on Meeting Street and Centre Pointe Drive, respectively.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

By the numbers

2: Number of GreenWise Market specialty grocery stores that Publix will close in South Carolina less than 15 months after they opened, leaving more empty commercial real estate in Mount Pleasant and Columbia areas.

3: Number of restaurants in Charleston either changing names, open or on the way.

31: Number of dealerships Charleston-based Hudson Automotive Group will own when the acquisition of a Nashville, Tenn.-based firm is completed this fall.

This week in real estate

+ New outlet: Residents in Cane Bay Plantation, who have complained for years about having only one way in and out of the massive housing development in Berkeley County, now have another entrance and exit.

+ Park it: Hundreds of Lowcountry residents sue the Isle of Palms over its recent vote to temporarily prohibit non-resident parking on the barrier island.

+ Unraveling: Men's clothing chain Jos. A. Bank is closing two stores in the Charleston area after filing for bankruptcy, leaving more empty commercial real estate across the region.

A new office building is rising on King Street between the Crosstown overpasses, and the overall development includes three of the houses located behind the structure being built.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.