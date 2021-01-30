Summerville office building fetches $26M; $15M office building completed in Charleston

SUMMERVILLE — A four-story office building on the edge of this growing Dorchester County town is now in the hands of a new owner.

LMHT Capital, a subsidiary of Jack Lingo Asset Management of Rehoboth Beach, Del., paid nearly $26.13 million for the four-story Offices at Nexton, a 97,448-square-foot structure at 201 Sigma Drive in the developing Nexton community.

Weststone Nexton Property LLC of Connecticut is listed as the previous owner, according to Berkeley County land records. It paid $17.2 million for the property in 2017.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and arranged $15.5 million acquisition financing through Credit Union Business Services.

Built in 2014 near Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 17-A, the office building counts among its tenants firms such as paper and packaging, healthcare, technology and executive office space.

Refinery finished

Construction recently wrapped up on a new $15 million three-story office building on Charleston's upper peninsula, and the first tenants have begun moving in.

The Refinery at 1640 Meeting Street Road features 42,300 square feet of interior space, along with an available restaurant and 1,500-seat amphitheater.

Local architecture and interior design studio The Middleton Group worked with architectural design group Sottile & Sottile and owner group and contractor Flyway Construction & Development on the building's design.

Its name derives from the site that once was used as part of the regional offices for the former Standard Oil Co.

The project was initiated nearly seven years ago, but after a few twists and turns, it got its footing for construction to begin in 2019.

Lindsay Nevin of Flyway said he is excited to see the mixed-use project completed and looks forward to being able to welcome guests for outdoor concerts as soon as the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

Tenants who have moved in include Liollio Architecture, Flyway and real estate development firm Mountain Shore Properties. A couple of small office tenants also are lined up to occupy space on the third floor.

Rentable office spaces range from 500 to 10,000 square feet and include access to a large terrace-level porch overlooking the amphitheater.

Flyway expects to lease the space where its offices were originally next door at 1630 Meeting Street Road.