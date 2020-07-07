Sullivan's Island home sells for $6.29 million, setting record this year on seaside resort

An oceanfront home on Sullivan's Island recently racked up a record-breaking price so far this year for a residential real estate transaction on the seaside enclave, reflecting continued interest in luxury properties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-story, 4,505-square-foot house at 1765 Atlantic Ave. changed hands for the list price of $6.29 million in late June, according to Charleston County land records.

Previous owners Lucian and Ioana Lozonschi sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home to David and Wendy French of Dallas.

"During this difficult time, it is encouraging that we are seeing continued demand for luxury properties," said Drew Grossklaus, sales director and East Cooper broker-in-charge for William Means Real Estate, which handled the transaction for both the seller and buyer.

Sam Moore represented the seller, and Paula Yorke handled the sale for the buyer.

While the new owners hail from Texas, Grossklaus said interest has picked up considerably from residents in the Northeast, where the coronavirus pandemic kept people locked down for several months during the spring.

"This tells us that there is interest from populous cities, especially for second and vacation homes, in areas like Charleston, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms," Grossklaus said.

The Sullivan's Island house, with its panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean that William Means dubbed "arguably some of the most breathtaking on the island," represents the highest price for a home sale on the barrier island this year, but it is not an all-time record.

That distinction goes to a 5,000-square-foot, three-story residence at 2619 Bayonne St. that in July 2019 fetched $7.35 million, the top price paid on the island for property marketed through the Multiple Listing Service.

The most expensive home transaction on peninsular Charleston this year occurred last week when the 17,142-square-foot Sword Gate House at Legare and Tradd streets in the pricey South of Broad area sold for $10 million after being on the market for 11 years.

None of those sales has eclipsed the top price paid for a home in the Charleston region: A 9,777-square-foot oceanfront spread on 3 acres at 181 Bally Bunion Drive on Kiawah sold for $20.25 million in 2015.