Sullivan's Island home fetches record $8.2 million in seaside town near Charleston

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — An oceanfront home on Sullivan's Island sold Wednesday for a record-setting $8.2 million in the seaside town.

The buyer of the 5,000-square-foot house at 2307 Atlantic Ave. was not disclosed, and the sale had not yet been recorded in Charleston County as of Thursday.

Meghan Stein Webster of residential real estate firm The Cassina Group represented the sale for the new owner.

The home, called Ocean View, previously was owned by Kerri and Ian Devine, who paid $2.75 million for the property in 2014. They tore down the former house on the site and built the existing three-story residence in 2016, according to Charleston County land records.

Laurie Minges with Dunes Properties handled the sale for the sellers.

"The home ... is a truly iconic property that merges the natural beauty of the Atlantic Ocean with superbly designed living spaces and carefully curated finishes," Webster said.

Built by Daly & Sawyer Construction, the Beau Clowney creation offers ocean views and includes a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, media room, guest lounge, study and home gym. The residence features a primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms and four additional bedrooms.

Outside, the house offers 2,000 square feet of decks, patios and covered porches. It also includes an outdoor fireplace, gazebo and saltwater pool.

The previous record for a home purchase on Sullivan's Island was $7.35 million paid in July 2019 for a 5,000-square-foot, three-story residence at 2619 Bayonne St.

Across the harbor, the record for the most expensive residence on the Charleston peninsula stands at $12 million paid in March for the two-floor "condo castle" atop the Peoples Building on Broad Street.

That sale occurred before the $10 million, mid-summer purchase of the historic Sword Gate House at Legare and Tradd streets to mark the most expensive residential real estate transaction to date in the South of Broad area on the peninsula.

None of those sales has eclipsed the top price paid for a home in the Charleston region: A 9,777-square-foot oceanfront spread on 3 acres at 181 Bally Bunion Drive on Kiawah Island sold for $20.25 million in 2015.