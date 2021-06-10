Sullivan's Island beachfront home fetches record $10.5M

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — A beachfront home with ocean views and a pool set a new record-selling price June 9 in this Charleston County island town.

Brooke Gordon, the ex-wife of NASCAR race car driving legend Jeff Gordon, sold the 5,844-square-foot house for $10.5 million, according to a Facebook posting by Dunes Properties, which handled the listing.

The two-story house with four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms was listed for $11.5 million.

Tim Reese, who handled the sale for Dunes Properties, said he would offer additional comment by late afternoon June 10. The buyer's information was not immediately available as the transaction had not been recorded in Charleston County yet.

In 2010, Brooke Gordon bought the house at 37 King St. on the Charleston peninsula for $6.5 million before selling it three years later for $5 million, when she purchased the site on Sullivan's Island for $2.675 million, according to county land records.

The island home, with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, was built in 2014.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Located near Station 19 between the Sullivan's Island lighthouse and Sullivan's Island Elementary School, the home features an open, two-story foyer with a custom plaster dome.

A previous listing of the property describes the first floor with "an airy great room with old-world touches, including Venetian-plaster walls and vintage Murano-glass chandeliers."

The kitchen includes a walnut-top island. Other first-floor features display a large media room and guest suite with private access to the outdoors. Large sliding glass doors also lead to the L-shaped pool on the southwest corner of the deck and a covered patio area.

A curved staircase leads to the second level, which features two additional guest suites, a small open-air office area and the master suite with access to a private open-air deck from both the large panoramic bedroom and the master bathroom.

The previous record-setting price for a home on Sullivan's Island was the 5,000-square-foot house at 2307 Atlantic Ave. It sold in November 2020 for $8.2 million.