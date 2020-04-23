Subway closes King Street site in downtown Charleston after 35 years, looks to relocate

A chain restaurant that served sandwiches for 35 years from the same spot along downtown Charleston's main retail corridor has closed.

The Subway at 367 King St., just south of Calhoun Street, recently went dark, and franchise owner Shahid Husain said he hopes to relocate to a new location on the peninsula.

While removing the last remnants of the now-gutted, fast-food diner on Thursday, Husain said he is looking for a space on upper King Street but he hasn't signed a lease yet.

Husain said his recently shuttered business, which he operated for the past 13 years, had been losing money for the past three years, and he decided it was time to move out.

"I was going to close anyway by April 15, but we closed on March 19 because of the virus," Husain said.

He stripped the fixtures out of the 750-square-foot shop and a truck hauled them away Thursday.

"Most of them could not be reused," Husain said.

He hopes to secure a new location with twice the space in about a month, with a targeted opening by late summer or early fall, depending on renovations and city approval and permitting.

The three-story building that houses the now-vacant shop is owned by 23 Bond Owner 363-369 King LLC, according to Charleston County land records.

A consortium of investors led by Washington, D.C.-based Friedman Capital paid $15.85 million in 2016 for the properties at 363, 364, 367 and 369 King, between George and Calhoun streets.

Michigan-based Beztak Cos. is part of the ownership group. It manages the properties, which house a variety of ground-floor businesses and upstairs living space.

Husain said he owns three other Subway restaurants on the peninsula, including 177 Meeting St., which is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and two locations at the Medical University of South Carolina, which remain open for carry-out and delivery only during the health crisis.

He also has other locations in Goose Creek and Ladson.

Subway is the second longtime restaurant to announce its departure from lower King Street during the past month.

Kickin' Chicken said it will close Saturday at 337 King after 21 years in the downtown area. Its owners, too, said they are looking for another location on the peninsula. It has been serving to-go-only orders during the pandemic.