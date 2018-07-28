The western North Carolina mountains draw visitors and vacation property owners from across the Southeast, North and even West to get away from summer heat and as a fit place to retire.
Property searchers can secure residences from the lower six figures to seven figures in remote locales and quaint towns with backdrops of whitewater rafting creeks and half-mile high plateaus spread out 80 to 100 miles. Even so, the region hasn't made it all the way back from the residential fallout a decade ago.
"We are improving. We still have a lot of inventory," says Sue Mills, agent with Keller Williams Great Smokies in the Cashiers and Highlands area.
She deals with properties within club communities, some that don't allow people to buy homes unless they join as golf course member and some that permit limited use. One challenge to marketing homes for sale in those enclaves is the wide range of sizes and types. Houses can cost from $200,000 to $2 million "in the same community," Mills says.
"We are a strong second-home market," attracting the largest crowds in summer when people come for the "great" fall-like temperatures as low as the 60s and 70s, she says. "We see a lot from Florida," she says, as well as Charleston, Houston, Atlanta and parts of Mississippi. "You just go two-and-a-half to three hours to cool weather. It's a beautiful area."
The real estate outlook in the North Carolina mountains shows rising prices, declining sales and a shortage of available properties, according to a first quarter report released by one of the largest agencies in the region, Beverly-Hanks & Associates.
"In a trend that began in the summer of 2017, the sales pace across western North Carolina slowed by 5 percent during first quarter 2018," says Neal Hanks Jr., company president, in the April findings.
He says the lagging sales momentum is most noticeable with properties priced less than $300,000, "for which there is a critical shortage." The rate of sales had hit record highs recently, with deals reaching 585 a month across the nine counties in the mountain region.
Sales have climbed 7 percent among homes priced $300,000–$600,000, "likely from buyers moving up their home search," Hanks says.
Meanwhile, the supply of houses listed at $500,000 or more is enough for a balanced market, the agency notes. Luxury home buyers will see an advantage when negotiating for homes priced for more than $750,000 because there's enough available inventory, Hanks says.
Median sales prices by county range from $170,000 in Rutherford County to $280,000 in Buncombe County, home to Asheville.
Hanks doesn't expect to see the below $300,000 home supply to increase any time soon, although inventory can be located in more rural Rutherford, Madison, Yancey and Haywood counties.
"We believe home prices will continue to push up as demand continues and supply further constricts," he says. "Price increases can be expected across the region, but will be most pronounced in communities with homes remaining under $300,000."
Mills says the second-home market remains strong. A new twist is out-of-towners starting to buy homes as vacation spots and then transition with "the intent to be in the mountains full time. I'm seeing more of that," she says.
At least in the Cashiers-Highlands region, house hunters are witnessing "a smaller and smaller window" to buy within club neighborhoods for less than $300,000. Meanwhile, the impetus to build new communities with golf course memberships and other attractions has stalled out, at least for now. "I know of no other clubs developed," she says. "At some point, people may check to see if there's availability."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542or jparker@postandcourier.com.