Symphony's spring showhouse announced
A three-story Victorian house in downtown Charleston will take center stage in March to raise funds for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
The home, built in 1903 at 16 Rutledge Ave., will serve as the focus for the 42nd annual orchestra league’s Symphony Designer Showhouse.
The house will display three levels of exquisitely decorated spaces presented by Charleston-area interior designers. It was built by former Charleston mayor Wilson G. Harvey, later lieutenant governor and governor of South Carolina, who lived next door. The Harveys are one of only three families to own the house, which retains its period exterior ornamentation and interior features.
A ribbon-cutting is set for 6 p.m. March 13 during a preview party. The showhouse and a pop-up shop of curated items for sale will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday from March 14 until April 14. A café will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Advance tickets will be available Jan. 14-March 13 for $20 each at www.csolinc.org. Tickets at the door will be available March 14 for $25 each. The pop-up shop and café do not require a ticket. Children 10 and older require a ticket and must be accompanied by an adult. Preview party tickets will be available online.
A list of designers includes:
- Audrey Wood of Creekside Interiors: foyer, stairwells and upstairs hallways
- Lance Griffith of CHD Interiors: living room
- Terri Baldwin of TCB Design Interiors: living room
- Allyson Kirkpatrick-Clark of Allyson K Designs: dining room
- T. Phillips of Latitude Design Group LLC: kitchen
- Sandy Ericksen of Sandra Ericksen Design: second-floor front bedroom
- Terry Stephenson of Juxtaposition Home & Garden: second-floor sitting room and second-floor piazza
- Shannon Bogan of S Bogan Designs: second-floor master bedroom and second-floor piazza
- Heidi Huddleston of Delicious Kitchens & Interiors LLC: master bath
- Kendall Cordina of Cordina Services LLC: second-floor bath
- Meredith Gale of Noble Lane Interiors: third-floor playroom
- Cecilia Murray of Cecil Byrne Gallery: third-floor artist studio and gallery
- Molly Hamrick of Molly Hamrick Interiors: third-floor sitting room
- Amandra Kelly and Margaret Lee Moniz of Indigo Alley Interiors: main floor piazza
- Linda Greenberg of Linda Greenberg Landscape & Design: landscape
Pre-Revolutionary War plantation home sells for $9.75 million
Dating back to 1730, Fenwick Hall on Johns Island features five bedrooms, four and a half baths and 13 fireplaces. The seller bought it in 2000 for $3.6 million.
By the numbers
9: Ranking of South Carolina among fastest-growing states by population.
20: Millions of dollars the city of Charleston plans to borrow for a new affordable housing initiative.
2,400: Square footage of former Banana Cabana restaurant on Isle of Palms that will become Binky's Seaside Oyster Bar by the spring.
This week in real estate
+Daniel Island development: The first phase of a new mixed-use waterfront community with townhomes is in the works.
+Statewide flood panel: A new Floodwater Commission formed by the governor will tackle a broad range of issues, from energy grid security to the utility of river dams and possible artificial reefs off the coast.
+Paying taxes in advance: Payments made ahead of time can make sense for some people.
New Condos
The 76-unit Gadsden condominiums opened on the Charleston peninsular recently with two-thirds of units sold. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units are priced from the low $400,000-range to $1.3 million.
Upcoming real estate events
- Dinner meeting: Charleston Apartment Association's monthly dinner meeting is set for Jan. 15.
- Financial reviews: Origin SC offers ongoing one-on-one financial review sessions. It provides professional financial, housing and health counseling services to residents and businesses of South Carolina.
Charleston-area transactions
