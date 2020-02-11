5-story senior care facility to be built in Charleston near MUSC

An assisted-living and memory-care development is bound for the Charleston peninsula, along a well-traveled stretch of road near the city's hospital district.

A division of Wilmington, N.C.-based Liberty Healthcare Group said Tuesday it plans to break ground by March on a five-story, 87,000-square-foot structure on a vacant parcel at a bend where the Septima P. Clark Expressway, commonly known as the Crosstown, meets Spring Street.

Liberty Senior Living's as-yet unnamed project will include 71 assisted-living and 21 memory-care units in a joint venture with Southern Reserve, which once owned the property. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Liberty Southern CSL LLC of Edisto Island now owns the land. The one-acre parcel sold in 2018 for $5.6 million.

The property is adjacent to the Medical University of South Carolina campus and other health care providers. It's also a couple of blocks east of the WestEdge project, where apartments and commercial space are being built.

Liberty said its project will provide an opportunity to enhance its existing affiliation with MUSC Health's aging department. The health care system, which already works with the company's 263-residence South Bay at Mount Pleasant continuing care site, said it "looks forward to growing our relationship with Liberty Senior Living and working together on their Charleston project."

The Spring Street development would be the peninsula's first new senior-care community in years. One of the last providers was the former Franke Home, which moved from Calhoun Street to Seaside Farms in Mount Pleasant in 1996.

A five-story, 60-unit apartment building previously was proposed for the Liberty site in 2014. That project never materialized.