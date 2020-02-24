12-story Jasper apartment building tops out, set to open later this year in Charleston

The frame of Charleston's new 12-story, mixed-use, upscale apartment building is now complete with the placement of the last high beam, putting the structure on track to open later this year.

The four-acre Beach Co. development of The Jasper at 310 Broad St. on the lower peninsula will include 219 rental units, 75,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 square feet of first-floor retail space and an enclosed garage along with views of Charleston Harbor and the Ashley and Cooper rivers.

“The Jasper’s location, which allows for unmatched views in every direction, along with its premier amenities, is what makes this a one-of-a-kind legacy project and the finest building in Charleston,” said John Darby, CEO of The Beach Co.

As part of the developer's 75th, or diamond, anniversary, Darby called the project "a jewel in the city's architectural crown."

With leasing underway for office and retail space and an open residential reservation list, the building in Harleston Village will include onsite dining, shopping, fitness center, rooftop pool and garden, resident club and lounge, attended lobby, outdoor seating, walkways and parks.

The city's Board of Architectural Review signed off on the design for the new structure in early 2017, but it didn’t come without a fight.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The Beach Co. worked for years toward a redevelopment plan for the site but met stiff public opposition along the way.

The initial proposal drew neighborhood criticism after the longtime Charleston-based real estate firm introduced plans in 2015 to raze the 159-foot-tall, 1950s-era apartments and replace the 14-story building with a low-rise development.

After residents and preservationists fought the concept as too dense, the company then reverted to a high-rise, mixed-use building, which is allowed by the city’s zoning. The BAR rejected the concept.

The Beach Co. sued the board, saying it overstepped its bounds by rezoning the site to limit the project’s size. The height and mass of the project was settled through a court fight and city agreement, but it did not result in a different design.

Demolition was completed in early 2018 on the former Sergeant Jasper building, named for a Revolutionary War soldier. The current construction project broke ground in August of that year. The first residential units are expected to be ready for move in by late 2020.