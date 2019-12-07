A developer is proposing to build a 35,000-square-foot office building near the upper reaches of Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant.

The site at 1081 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., which is owned by JDB 10 LLC, is behind Carolina Eye Care near Bowman Road. A group of private investors led by business developer William Fishburne of Charleston is heading up the project.

The proposed structure would rise three stories, topping out at slightly more than 46 feet at the roof line and include a screened addition on top that would make it rise to 53 feet. It also will include 140 parking spaces.

The town's Commercial Design Review Board will consider the request Dec. 16 along with another for two new buildings in Liberty Senior Living's South Bay development in Midtown Mount Pleasant.

Both structures will rise three stories with one 25,000-square-foot building housing 12 garden flats and the other 12,000-square-foot site offering six units.

The board also will consider a request for the drive-thru Opie Grocery Station at 1735 Highway 17, across from Publix's new GreenWise Market in Indigo Square Shopping Center. It's the first of three planned for the Charleston area. The meeting was originally set for Wednesday but has been moved to Dec. 16.

Senior housing

Applications have been filed with state environmental regulators for new senior housing in Carolina Park in northern Mount Pleasant.

TBC Property Management is seeking permits for stormwater, wastewater and water for the development of a continuing care retirement community called The Retreat on nearly 19 acres north of the intersection of Faison Road and Park Avenue Boulevard, just beyond Costco and Merrill Gardens.

It includes two 61,392-square-foot, independent-living buildings rising 46½ feet, a 73,725-square-foot assisted-living and memory care facility rising 35 feet, 12 independent-living cottages and garages.

Separately, Classic Neighborhood Development LLC has applied for stormwater, wastewater and water permits to develop 130 independent-living cottages on 27 acres on Faison Road near Recreation Way, next to the proposed continuing-care development.

All told, the projects will include 240 independent-living units and about 80 assisted-living and memory care rooms when completed, according to Brian Keels, chief operating officer of Carolina Park Development.

"With the aging population, we’re seeing a lot of demand for these types of projects that provide seniors with a range of living arrangements," Keels said.

More multifamily

A Lone Star State developer that concentrates on providing affordable housing for low- to moderate-income families is proposing an apartment complex for Summerville.

Atlantic Housing Foundation wants to build 216 units in nine, three-story structures on about 15 acres between Trolley and Benton Lodge roads near Pivotal Fitness, according to permit documents filed with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. A sliver of the site is considered wetlands.

Plans outlining the Dallas-based developer's proposed project also show a pool, office and clubhouse.

On the rise

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is in a construction phase. After demolishing the Hellenic Center in November, construction is beginning this month on a new administrative building and social hall at 30 Race St. on the peninsula, the site of the annual Charleston Greek Festival.