A self-storage business could replace a Mount Pleasant strip center that about a dozen small businesses call home.
Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development submitted a site plan to Charleston County for the 35,928-square-foot mini-storage development, possibly three stories tall, where Peach Orchard Plaza now stands at 423 W. Coleman Blvd. The application also includes two lots at 415 W. Coleman, now the site of an automotive shop.
The strip center where the structure is being proposed borders Broadway Street. The property is a so-called doughnut hole that has not been annexed into the town's corporate limits, putting it under the county's zoning rules. It's close to Gramling's other property, the former Boulevard Diner, which is slated to become Vicious Biscuits, at 409 W. Coleman.
Mikell Harper, vice president of business development for Charleston-based Gramling, said three stories are allowed on the site, but no decision has been made as to the building's height. It could be several months before anything develops as the application for the new structure makes its way through the county's review process, he said.
"We are still seeing if we can get approval," Harper said.
The proposed name of the development is Broadway Street Self Storage, according to an application submitted to the county. The 10,000-square-foot Peach Orchard Plaza dates back to 1971, according to county land records.
One of the business owners operating at the site said he knew the new development was in the works.
"I'm heartbroken," Phil Thomas of Shem Creek Music Center said. "I'm working with the landlord to try to find another place."
New offices
West Ashley could soon see a new two-story office building.
Plans have been presented to Charleston's Design Review Board to construct the structure at 840 St. Andrews Blvd. That's beside West Ashley Veterinary Clinic.
The application shows the property owner as Courtney Shelbourne. The board will consider conceptual approval Sept. 17.
Building blocks
The recently organized group of 42 Lowcountry women in the construction industry is slated to hold its first general membership meeting.
The Palmetto Chapter of S.C. No. 385 of the National Association of Women in Construction will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Charleston Electrical Contractors Association at 2230 Technical Parkway in North Charleston.
The group organized in July and was formally chartered in August. Women in the tri-county region employed in the construction industry can attend.
Janet Bates of C.F. Evans Construction is the new president. Contact her at jbates@cfevans.com