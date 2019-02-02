Region Days on the market

Kiawah - 176

Edisto Area - 97

Seabrook Island - 164

Sullivan's Island – 77

Isle of Palms - 107

St. George/Rural Dorchester County - 74

Folly Beach - 66

Downtown Charleston - 84

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - 93

Rural Berkeley County - 63

Daniel Island - 90

Upper Mount Pleasant - 66

Lower Mount Pleasant - 50

Wando/Cainhoy Area - 52

Hanahan – 43

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


Upper Charleston Peninsula - 54

Johns Island - 52

Greater Summerville Area - 45

James Island - 42

Greater North Charleston - 32

Dorchester Road Corridor – 41

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - 38

West Ashley Area - 39

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors