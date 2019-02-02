Region Days on the market
Kiawah - 176
Edisto Area - 97
Seabrook Island - 164
Sullivan's Island – 77
Isle of Palms - 107
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - 74
Folly Beach - 66
Downtown Charleston - 84
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - 93
Rural Berkeley County - 63
Daniel Island - 90
Upper Mount Pleasant - 66
Lower Mount Pleasant - 50
Wando/Cainhoy Area - 52
Hanahan – 43
Upper Charleston Peninsula - 54
Johns Island - 52
Greater Summerville Area - 45
James Island - 42
Greater North Charleston - 32
Dorchester Road Corridor – 41
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - 38
West Ashley Area - 39
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors