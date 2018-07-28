Moody Plantation in the 1990s was a gated, lake community all to itself off U.S. Highway 176. The well-kept neighborhood of large lots remains off the beaten track, but is no longer isolated as of late. It's close to the new Interstate 26 exit 197 and St. Francis Hospital under construction, just a few miles south of the start-up Volvo car plant slated to employ 4,000 people.
In 1998, a custom-designed brick home went up at 300 Squirrel Hollow Court — one of the pioneers in the custom village. The two-story, 4,700-square-foot house stood little changed for years. But like the neighborhood's drift from the boondocks to a hot spot, the house in short order embraced a kitchen remodeling so significant that Charleston Home and Design magazine featured the gourmet-styled result. The backyard next took on a new look in 2017 when specialists at Outdoor Spatial Design crafted a heated, saltwater gunite pool known for its versatility, up-fitted lights in landscaped flower beds and nearby trees, raised a massive gas fireplace shooting flames feet in the air and installed "pool features (that) can be controlled from your phone," says Carolyn Meeks, Realtor with The Meeks Team of Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast Real Estate and listing agent.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom (three full and two powder rooms) residence touting 2.2 acres of property is on the market for $749,900. "You will be impressed," Meeks says.
Marking the home are uncommon perks that make the locale stand out, including:
- 40-bottle wine refrigerator.
- Laundry chute from upstairs bedrooms.
- Crown molding and window treatments.
- Hot tub, large sun ledge for tanning and a stone deck around the swimming expanse.
- Back deck on the second level, which is the main floor.
- Two "whole home" generators to maintain power and run appliances during and after major storms.
Stairs lead to the home entrance, which opens to a two-level foyer and staircase. On the left facing in, columns flank the formal dining room. The "very large and open living room" overlooks the backyard. High points of the new kitchen reveal granite countertops, gas range, Jenn Air appliances, center island with prep sink and soft close custom cabinets, according to Meeks and fellow agents Chip Thrower and Cyndi Roberts. Meanwhile, Moody Plantation benefits from 21st century technology as a super-high-speed 1 gigabit Internet neighborhood, one of the few in the Charleston area.
Distinguishing the house are two master suites, on the second floor and on the third, which include soaking tubs in the bathrooms. Top-floor bedrooms for guests or children share a Jack and Jill bathroom.
The ground floor shows off another one-of-a-kind melange; three-car garage adjacent to a workout room marked by exercise equipment and a TV. The floor also showcases a half bath, kitchenette and orange and purple "man cave" as homage to Clemson Tigers football.
In a listing write-up, Meeks describes the house as "majestic." She notes that 300 Squirrel Hollow Court is minutes from downtown Summerville, the Volvo operation and the new hospital and "easy access to I-26.
She cites the property's "impressive landscaping" that includes an irrigation system, host of azaleas, various varieties of plants and lush lawn front and rear.
Inside, the residence boasts a large master bedroom on the second tier with walk-in closets and separated sink areas in the master bath. The top floor master suite highlights an "extra large walk-in closet that could be used for a craft room," she says. The first-floor recreation zone complete with kitchenette is "great for entertaining guests," Meeks says.
