Outside of malls and shopping plazas, commercial real estate in the Charleston area used to be primarily a local affair. That trend started to change after Boeing flew in from Washington state and built a $750 million assembly facility that made the Lowcountry a major player in world aerospace.
Ever since, the commercial investment money has flowed into Charleston from places far and near. An Atlanta firm, building the WestEdge complex downtown. A Charlotte investment company, building a manufacturing plant in North Charleston. Developers from New York, Chicago, Texas, Milwaukee, Virginia, Maryland, Florida and elsewhere constructing an assemblage of apartments, hotels and student housing facilities that have altered the look of the peninsula’s skyline.
“I can’t tell you how many meetings I have with people from the Northeast or the Midwest or the West who are all selling out of commercial assets in those regions, and are tacking on me and my team to say, ‘All right, I have this money. Where do I place it in your community?’” said Joshua Schaap, managing partner of Charleston Commercial. “We've already seen a steady increase in inquiries for buying up existing properties in our market as investment purposes.”
In almost all sectors, “institutional” investors—major players who generally invest other peoples’ money, from things like mutual funds or pension plans—from outside Charleston have become major drivers of the area’s commercial market. Charleston enjoyed a strong 2019 in part because of “investment in the region from afar,” said Dunston Powell, principal at Carolina Commercial.
Retail and industrial gains
Commercial real estate in Charleston enjoyed a strong 2019 that mirrored residential, which had its best year ever in terms of sales. Schaap, whose company deals primarily with office, retail and hospitality, said 2019 was “two or three times” better than any of his previous seven years. Powell, who works most with industrial and investment real estate, added that commercial “pretty closely tracked residential in 2019.”
That success is due to familiar factors, such as an influx of new residents, a strong economy, and the arrival of major manufacturers that have fueled job growth in the Charleston area at more than double the rate seen nationally. The local retail market saw the delivery of an unprecedented 42 buildings in 2019, according to Avison Young, adding 900,000 more square feet sorely needed in a sector with a relatively low vacancy rate.
The multifamily scene in Charleston continues to progress, with over 16,500 apartment units built in the metro area since 2010, and rent growth of 3.8 percent over the last five years, according to Charleston-based developer Greystar. And industrial remains a powerhouse, adding 17 buildings and 2.6 million square feet over the past 12 months, according to Colliers. Industrial vacancy in the fourth quarter of 2019 stood at 8.7 percent, down from 9 percent the year before.
“There are few available manufacturing spaces left within the Charleston market,” wrote Crystal Baker, research coordinator for Colliers. Optimism is high for 2020, she added, with Charleston expected to benefit from the U.S.-China trade deal, the port expected to build on a record 2019, and “capital investments in the areas of manufacturing and logistics … enhancing industrial opportunities and continually attracting interest from outside of the market.”
Commercial trends in 2019 weren’t all upward—slower growth indicators developed within the office sector, which saw its fewest lease transactions in the last six years, according to Avison Young. More office space opening in 2020 will drive up vacancies, the company added. “Consequently, landlords will likely need to provide leasing incentives, a condition not seen in the market since the end of the Great Recession.”
But the presence of major manufacturers will continue to boost employment and population levels. And the specter of a slowdown around the U.S. presidential election isn’t as pronounced in commercial real estate as it is residential, due to the longer time frame it takes for deals to get done.
“The life cycle of our transactions is much longer than that of residential,” Powell said. “It's not uncommon for a commercial deal to take anywhere from six to 12 months from start to finish, while residential cycles are typically 30 to 60 days. (An election) can have more of an effect on someone’s ability to react spur of the moment. Companies continue to grow and need space, and outside of some black swan economic global event, the election should not have a major effect in Charleston.”
A safe asset play
Charleston was still shaking off the vestiges of the Great Recession when Boeing broke ground on its mammoth North Charleston facility in late 2009. The arrival of the Seattle aerospace giant led other businesses and developers to see opportunity within the Lowcountry commercial real estate market.
“This used to be a local kind of investor market and developer market, with a couple of dozen local developers and investors that controlled the majority of the product outside of some of the apartment communities, shopping centers and regional malls,” Powell said. “But institutional money here in Charleston has kid of taken over the commercial real estate market, without question. Most of our product has transitioned from local ownership to institutional ownership over the last 10 years.”
Schaap said he’s contacted by parties outside Charleston three to five times a week. “It's (like) a government bond, or a treasury yield,” he said. “When you look at the history of Charleston, that historic nature of it, when you look at the consistent rent growth and being able to backfill vacancy, it's a fairly safe asset play. So that draw coming from downtown, you have the mentality that it's a safe bond. And then you have the allure, which just is Charleston.”
That allure has been augmented by logistical factors like the growth of Charleston’s airport, and the increase in direct flights. “The quality of life, the growth of the port, everything that drives anybody to relocate is causing the local market to evolve into really a mega, third-tier trade area that is priced like a core market because there’s so much activity from afar,” Powell added.