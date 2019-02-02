Region Median sales price
Sullivan's Island - $1,938,050
Kiawah - $609,500
Isle of Palms - $766,750
Downtown Charleston - $759,500
Daniel Island - $705,000
Folly Beach - $599,500
Seabrook Island - $420,000
Upper Charleston Peninsula - $473,750
Lower Mount Pleasant $470,000
Upper Mount Pleasant - $468,000
Edisto Area - $386,000
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $345,000
James Island - $339,168
Johns Island - $320,000
Wando/Cainhoy Area - $379,000
West Ashley Area - $280,950
Hanahan - $238,250
Dorchester Road Corridor - $224,250
Greater Summerville Area - $229,000
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $234,900
Greater North Charleston - $181,445
Rural Berkeley County - $150,000
St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $151,500
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors