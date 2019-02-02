Region Median sales price

Sullivan's Island - $1,938,050

Kiawah - $609,500

Isle of Palms - $766,750

Downtown Charleston - $759,500

Daniel Island - $705,000

Folly Beach - $599,500

Seabrook Island - $420,000

Upper Charleston Peninsula - $473,750

Lower Mount Pleasant $470,000

Upper Mount Pleasant - $468,000

Edisto Area - $386,000

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area - $345,000

James Island - $339,168

Johns Island - $320,000

Wando/Cainhoy Area - $379,000

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


West Ashley Area - $280,950

Hanahan - $238,250

Dorchester Road Corridor - $224,250

Greater Summerville Area - $229,000

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner - $234,900

Greater North Charleston - $181,445

Rural Berkeley County - $150,000

St. George/Rural Dorchester County - $151,500

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors