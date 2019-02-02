                                          2018          2017

Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 3,324         3,388

Greater Summerville Area    2,302            2,225

West Ashley Area                1,774           1,874

Greater North Charleston      1,318          1,438

Upper Mount Pleasant          1,326           1,427

Lower Mount Pleasant          1,175            1,300

Dorchester Road Corridor      1,207            1,176

James Island                        897                960

Johns Island                        862                756

Downtown Charleston           428                432

Daniel Island                       343               325

Isle of Palms                       278              296

Hanahan                            286              288

Wando/Cainhoy Area           267               261

Seabrook Island                    194            197

Upper Charleston Peninsula   188            183

Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area 157     176

Edisto Area                             186        163

Folly Beach                             150        158

Rural Berkeley County             199         149

St. George/Rural Dorchester County 69    71

Kiawah                                     72         65

Sullivan's Island                      64           59

Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors