2018 2017
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner 3,324 3,388
Greater Summerville Area 2,302 2,225
West Ashley Area 1,774 1,874
Greater North Charleston 1,318 1,438
Upper Mount Pleasant 1,326 1,427
Lower Mount Pleasant 1,175 1,300
Dorchester Road Corridor 1,207 1,176
James Island 897 960
Johns Island 862 756
Downtown Charleston 428 432
Daniel Island 343 325
Isle of Palms 278 296
Hanahan 286 288
Wando/Cainhoy Area 267 261
Seabrook Island 194 197
Upper Charleston Peninsula 188 183
Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett Area 157 176
Edisto Area 186 163
Folly Beach 150 158
Rural Berkeley County 199 149
St. George/Rural Dorchester County 69 71
Kiawah 72 65
Sullivan's Island 64 59
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors