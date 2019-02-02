(Metro Charleston, 2018 compared with 2017 )
Kiawah - 44.4 percent (down from 52.3 percent)
Downtown Charleston - 47.7 percent (up from 43.5 percent)
Seabrook Island - 49.5 percent (up from 42.1 percent)
Folly Beach – 38 percent (down from 41.8 percent)
Daniel Island – 33.8 percent (down from 40 percent)
Lower Mount Pleasant – 29.9 percent (down from 33.2 percent)
Isle of Palms – 33.5 percent (up from 32.1 percent)
Wando/Cainhoy Area – 28.1 percent (down from 30.7 percent)
West Ashley Area – 24.2 percent (down from 25.2 percent)
Upper Mount Pleasant (tie) – 26.6 percent (up from 23.9 percent)
Edisto Area (tie) – 24.2 percent (up from 23.9 percent)
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors