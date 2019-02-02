West Ashley
Cross a bridge at Lockwood Drive downtown, and you're west of the Ashley. A multi-pronged Charleston city suburb of cozy neighborhoods, shopping centers, eateries and shops, West Ashley today extends out S.C. Highway 61 by historic gardens and to Bees Ferry Road. Bedroom communities James Island marked with upscale traditional enclaves and Johns Island with new homes, horse farms and rural river- and creek-side expanses connect via bridges. Beyond West Ashley off Savannah Highway are quiet towns of Hollywood, Meggett, Ravenel, Red Top, Yonges Island and Adams Run.
Trendy enclaves for young families such as Byrnes Downs and Avondale are witnessing home prices from $250,000 and up for small residences raised 60 years ago. New homes community Carolina Bay projects 2,000 homes in the $300,000s to $500,000s. The exclusive Country Club of Charleston will host the U.S. Women's Open on its touted course. Once rural Johns Island has the highest local share of just-built houses. James Island County Park, artsy The Terrace movie theater and Angel Oak are attractions. Amenity-rich apartment home outfits spring up across West Ashley.
Description: Suburban, rural
Median home prices: $280,950 (West Ashley-$345,000 (Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett area).
Home sales: 3,623. Community high – West Ashley area, 1,909.
Grocery stores: 16
Schools: Charleston County, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 6
Entertainment: Nightlife (Avondale area); historic sites (Drayton Hall, Magnolia, Middleton Place, Charles Towne Landing).
Retail: Citadel Mall; Savannah Highway auto dealerships including Rolls-Royce, Ford, BMW, Land Rover, Chevrolet and Audi; Costco shopping club.
Major employers: Retailers including discount, home improvement stores and pharmacies; Roper-St. Francis Hospital; schools.
Directions: Follow Savannah Highway and Highway 61, Main Road to and from Johns Island and Folly Road between James Island.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Start-up families, younger upscale couples, woods and marshes, diverse, seniors, empty nesters, commercial, rentals.
Market: Proximity to downtown Charleston, riverside and wooded lots, new-home communities, mix of middle class and upscale enclaves, moderate prices overall.
Lifestyle: Retail settings at mall, shopping centers, car dealerships; places to fish and crab; fine dining, sandwich shops and fast food hangouts; suburban parks, ballfields and swimming pools bringing neighbors together.
You'll Love: Spacious living; neighborhood parks; name-brand stores close by; waterfront sunsets; multi-mile "greenway" for running, biking and pushing strollers.