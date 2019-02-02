North Area
A catch-all name for environs above peninsula Charleston, the North area is loaded with value-priced houses and working class neighborhoods in North Charleston, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Summerville, Lincolnville, Ladson and Moncks Corner, and further north in Jedburg and Ridgeville.
New homes are catching hold: $300,000 and up dwellings are in master-planned communities marking U.S. highways 176 and 17A at Cane Bay (the nation’s 13th largest master-planned community), Carnes Crossroads, The Ponds and Nexton. Trendy neighborhoods include millennial-hipster Park Circle (North Charleston), historic Summerville and burgeoning Tanner Plantation new homes village in Hanahan-Goose Creek.
Description: Urban-suburban
Median home prices: $151,000 (St. George/rural Dorchester County) $238,250 (Hanahan)
Home sales: 8,304. Community high – Goose Creek/Moncks Corner, 3,085.
Grocery stores: 28
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley, Dorchester District II.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Hockey (North Charleston Coliseum), trade shows (Charleston Area Convention Center), bands (North Charleston Performing Arts Center).
Retail: Northwoods Mall, casual eateries on East Montague Avenue, Rivers Avenue shopping plazas, downtown Summerville shops.
Major employers: Boeing, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Volvo (Ridgeville).
Directions: Best way to get there is follow Interstate 26 north of Charleston and veer onto thoroughfares such as U.S. Highway 52, Rivers Avenue, Ladson, Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads and Main Street in Summerville.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors: Younger families, close-knit, long-time residents, military personnel, up-and-comers, middle class.
Market: Gradual sales of decades-old properties, smaller restored houses, modern new-home communities on outskirts, economically healthy.
Lifestyle: Traditional, attracted to watersports such as boating and fishing, approachable, family friendly, consumer-oriented.
You’ll love: Modern facilities such as coliseum, performing arts center, amphitheater, strong recreational programs, proximity of new and trendy stores.
Perfect For: Young professionals, workers who like short commute, families with kids in touted Dorchester schools, sportsmen, golfers.