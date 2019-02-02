EAST COOPER
All that separates East Cooper from downtown is one of largest cable-stayed bridges in the country: An interstate links the region with North Charleston. The town of Mount Pleasant, fourth largest municipality in S.C., blankets east of the Cooper. Residences range from antebellum and decades-old mansions and large homes in the Old Village, posh established neighborhoods in the lower part of town and chic, sometimes gated, master villages off S.C. highways 41 and 17, Long Point and Rifle Range roads.
North of Mount Pleasant stands rural and growing Awendaw and tiny village McClellanville in the Francis Marion Forest, offering a mix of houses from $250,000 to $750,000 and up. Neo-traditional I'On was one of the first enclaves of its kind in South Carolina. Ben Sawyer Boulevard and Isle of Palms connector tie to the beach. Many homes are priced $500,000 and above, and residences on the Wando River and creeks such as Dunes West, park West and Rivertowne top $1 million. Mid-rise condo developments dot the bridge area. New home neighborhoods are pricey while in some cases offering affordable homes below $300,000. Restaurants on Shem Creek and elsewhere draw many local and tourists.
Description: Suburban, rural
Median home prices: $379,000 (Wando/Cainhoy area) to $705,000 (Daniel Island).
Home sales: 3,426. Community high – Upper Mount Pleasant, 1,582.
Grocery stores: 16
Schools: Charleston County, Berkeley.
Golf courses: 8
Entertainment: Military (Patriots Point); tennis, concerts (Volvo Cars Stadium); soccer (MUSC Health); scenic, history (Boone Hall Plantation, Charles Pinckney House).
Retail: Town Centre shopping center, store plazas, Dick's Sporting Goods, home improvement outlets, discount stores.
Major employers: Nucor steel; Amoco chemicals; Roper, East Cooper hospitals; schools.
Directions: Take Ravenel Bridge (U.S. Highway 17 North) and continue left onto Johnnie Dodds Boulevard or right to Coleman Boulevard. Connector thoroughfares include S.C. Highway 41 and Long Point and Rifle Range Roads. To Daniel Island, go on Interstate 26 to I-526, or on I-526 from U.S. Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, to island exits.
Area Highlights
Market: Wide mix of new and mature homes, waterside lots, range of prices, comparatively low taxes.
Lifestyle: Plenty to do outside, sprawling suburb sporting big-box retail amenities, ample dining spots, recreational emphasis.
You'll Love: Parks, places to eat, waterfronts, sporting activities.