AREA BEACHES
The Lowcountry coast shares the ocean but from there, its shore towns and resorts vary. Folly Beach sits just south of James Island, attracting thousands of beach-goers on summer days. Long a spring break and working class hangout, Folly Beach has lured in doctors and lawyers who buy well-heeled homes as a slightly lower price than neighboring resorts and beach towns. Sullivan's Island and neighboring Isle of Palms count some of the highest priced real estate, typically $1-$3 million, and are an easy drive to Mount Pleasant.
Side-by-side Kiawah and Seabrook islands are contrasts. Kiawah resort boasts up to 10,000 square foot houses listed up to $20 million, home to the five-star The Sanctuary hotel and five golf layouts including the famed Ocean Course -- host to the Ryder Cup and PGA. Family- and retiree-oriented Seabrook Island showcases golf, tennis and a laid-back lifestyle. They're next to Johns Island. Edisto Beach pairs casual cottages with a localized resort; behind it is oak lined Edisto Island. Low density, forested Wadmalaw Island terminates at Rockville, a Bohicket River-side hamlet of century-old homes.
Description: Resort, suburban
Median home prices: $386,000 (Edisto area) to $1,350,000 (Sullivan's Island).
Home sales: 800. Community high – Isle of Palms, 250.
Grocery stores: 3.
Schools: Charleston County, Colleton County.
Golf courses: 10.
Entertainment: Atlantic Ocean, resorts (Kiawah Island; Wild Dunes on Isle Palms; Wyndham Ocean Ridge; Edisto Beach; heritage (Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island).
Retail: Shops, casual and elegant restaurants, nightclubs, a handful of hotels.
Major employers: Resort business, real estate.
Directions: Take Maybank Highway to Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, Wadmalaw Island and Rockville; Isle of Palms connector to Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island; Folly Road to Folly Beach; S.C. Highway 174 to Edisto island and beach.
Area Highlights
The Neighbors:
Retirees, executives, college degrees, doctors and lawyers, out-of-town property owners, beachcombers, well-traveled, sociable, offbeat.
High-end prices notably on the oceanfront, or golf courses. Weather-beaten decades-old ocean cottages, stuccoed condos, sturdy beach houses. Some inland neighborhoods are wooded and secluded. Higher coastal insurance rates.
Lifestyle
Outdoorsy, beach activities,residential with commercial strips, casual with some formal places, surfing, pier fishing, walking in the sand, shag dancing, summertime waits in traffic at public beaches, young couples pushing babies in strollers.
You'll Love
Sunbathing, swimming in the ocean, building sandcastles, jogging, bike riding, water games, tennis and golf, surfing, panoramic views, paddle boarding, river boating and fishing, short trips to the mainland.
Perfect For
Surfer dudes, dog owners, active seniors, boutiques, jogging, nightlife, organizational retreats, golfers, vacation residences and rentals.