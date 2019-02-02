In a Charleston-area residential real estate market renowned for waterfront tracts and multi-million-dollar downtown mansions, the most sought-after type of property just might be something far more elementary — an affordable starter home.
That certainly appears the case in early 2019, when an inventory crunch in many parts of the Tri-County area is most acutely felt by those searching for homes costing $250,000 or less. That price point represented the region’s lowest absorption rate for the final six months of last year, according to statistics provided by Carolina One Real Estate, turning the area’s most affordable houses into the Lowcountry’s tightest seller’s market.
“There will be a need for first-time homebuyer inventory, whether that’s new build or resale. We need to find a price point for new folks coming in,” said Dominick Antonino, loan officer with Family First Funding. “That’s why you’re seeing Summerville boom the way it is, because it’s in a different tier. You’re a couple of hundred grand cheaper. You might see a whole bunch of first-time homebuyers opting for some of the outlying areas.”
After a record-setting 2017 that saw metro Charleston break a sales record, residential closings dipped 2 percent in 2018 even as median prices rose 6 percent. “I’d say it’s a correction,” Theresa Evans, a Realtor with Carolina One, called it. With the Charleston area growing at three times the national average, the most pressing issue has become available inventory, with the exception of waterfront or higher-priced homes that tend to be more immune to trends.
“You’re coming off a 2017 that was an all-time high. So when you set a record, it’s hard to match that record,” said Will Jenkinson, broker in charge at Carolina One New Homes. “It’s especially hard to match that record when you have less of your product to sell.”
‘We have not kept up’
The need for housing in the Charleston area has been spurred by manufacturing, which has lowered unemployment and made an already-desirable market even more so. Meeting increased demand takes time: according to Jenkinson, it can take three years of development and approvals before residential construction can even start on a raw tract of land. That effort is complicated by some municipalities like Mount Pleasant, which are attempting to place limits on new construction.
“That makes it difficult to expand any kind of new construction inventory, and then you’re just depending on resale,” said David Kent, broker in charge at The Real Buyer’s Agent. “There are certain neighborhoods outside of that, but that still puts a damper on it. Daniel Island is about built out, James Island is about built out, Johns Island has its own issues with bridges and flooding and so forth. So it’s just a challenge going forward.”
To be a balanced market, Jenkinson said, the Charleston area needs close to 7,000 active homes in the marketplace. The region tends to fluctuate between 5,000 and 5,200. “We haven’t even come close to 6,000 the last couple of years, and it shows in the demand level,” he added. “New construction drives inventory replacement, and in our local market we have not kept up.”
Nowhere is that crunch felt more than in the entry-level market. All price ranges below $250,000 saw drops in the number of closed homes in 2017, according to Carolina One. The lack of available, affordable homes for first-time buyers has led many to look further outside Charleston, and consider attached options like condos or townhomes.
“The first-time homebuyer that’s trying to find a $100,000 home is probably going to have to look at a condominium or way out to Goose Creek or Moncks Corner,” Evans said. “Places like that are where they need to look to find those inexpensive houses. Nowadays most people are priced out of the market, and the earnings in Charleston are not as high as they might be somewhere else. You have to go further and further out to find something that’s in an affordable range these days.”
Millennials to 55-plus
The Charleston area has seen increases in the cost of land, materials, and labor, all of it reflected in a median home value of $269,900, according to the most recent report by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Increasing home values and increasing demand remain signs of a robust market, Jenkinson said. “We’re more balanced as an economy now. We have a better foundation under the house,” he added.
Charleston continues to see strong interest from the 55-plus age group, with several neighborhoods catering to that demographic either open or under development. Neighborhoods like Cane Bay and Nexton along the U.S. 176 corridor, home to much of the area’s affordable housing stock, continue to perform well. And Johns Island, Jenkinson said, offers a growing variety of housing types thanks to its abundance of available land.
More available jobs with manufacturers or their suppliers has meant more family homebuyers, and the burgeoning technology sectors downtown and on Daniel Island are attracting more millennials, Realtors say. Antonino said experts expect interest rates to remain steady or even fall in the short term, bucking the hikes of late 2018 and perhaps encouraging more activity in the market.
And some factors have yet to be felt in their full effect. “We really haven’t seen the impact of Volvo,” Jenkinson said, referring to the new plant near Ridgeville. “What does that area look like in 10 years? Ridgeville, Jedburg, St. George, Hollywood, Awendaw — that’s where you’re starting to see new development. That’s not the future. That’s where we are today, because of land availability, or that’s where the jobs are.”