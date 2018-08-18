The exterior has taken shape, and crews are carefully crafting the insides. Before long, owners will be moving into The Gadsden luxury condo development close to the Cooper River, South Carolina Aquarium and site of the International African American Museum downtown.
"The Gadsden will always be a part of the excitement of the neighborhood," says Miller Harper, managing partner in South Carolina of East West Partners. "People can move in and be able to walk around the King Street and Meeting Street area. Everything you want is a short walk," Harper says.
Meanwhile, The Gadsden carries with it some modern history, the first condominium development downtown in the past 10 years, he says. Views look out on a new city park, "and Fort Sumter to Charleston Harbor. The public thought it was important to create community space," Harper said.
The Gadsden counts 76 residences made up on one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Treats include wide-plank flooring and nine and a half foot ceilings to maximize living space; subway tile; wainscoting; wrought iron-colored cabinetry; stainless appliances and "natural light cascading through the windows," according to East West Partners, which also developed Tides IV in Mount Pleasant and One Vendue near Waterfront Park.
"The location is the reason people are buying," says Mac Triplett, director of sales. The property sits in the Gadsdenboro community at 5 Gadsdenboro Street. Backers since February have sold 60 percent of the condos, including a penthouse, and purchasers arrive from as far away as Greece and Canada. Prices start at $400,000 for a one-bedroom and rise to $1.2 million or higher for a three-bedroom condo; two-bedroom properties top out at just below $1 million. "This is the best time, buying before finished. We are really pleased with them," Triplett says.
Local company Trident Construction has been building the condos with "fantastic quality," Harper says. The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Carry, and Cortney Bishop Designs from the Charleston area headed up interior styling work.
Planning started on The Gadsden in 2015-16, while sales efforts launched last summer. The first transactions closed in February, and the developer said earlier this year the condo building will be completed by late fall.
Resident parking, which includes one space per condo, is on the ground level. "The access is like a brownstone," Harper says, noting a middle section will be the lobby, which carries two elevators. Other perks include a car sharing port with two dedicated vehicles for lifts; a fitness center; pet washing station; and a rooftop clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and pool. The owners club, known as The 45 Club, can grill out around the swimming center, which also includes TVs and a fire pit. The property will include an on-site concierge and property manager.
Owners are from a range of ages, the youngest in their 20s and the most senior in their 80s. "We have a diverse group of people," Harper says, from second home owners to permanent-resident empty nesters. "Most people have an affinity to Charleston," according to Triplett.
The Gadsden offers 14 distinct plans, with two bedroom condos from 1,250 to 1,310 square feet, one-bedroom at 800 to 1,150 square feet and three bedroom up to 1,700 square feet.
"It's exciting to get this done, everything coming together," he says.
Citing the city's manicured blocks-sized Gadsdenboro Park and playground next door, Triplett quipped, "You've got somebody taking care of the front yard."
Visit https://thegadsden.com.