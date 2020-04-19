Slowing industrial market faces uncertain future as coronavirus lingers

The region's industrial real estate market continued to see growth — albeit minimal — during the first quarter despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The Charleston market recorded its 18th consecutive quarter of growth with 682,900 square feet of additional industrial space filled in the January through March period, according to a report by the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc. Vacancy rates were down and rental rates held steady even as construction activity slowed.

In a separate market analysis, Colliers International reported the region's industrial market had 57.26 million square feet of industrial inventory by quarter's end, with about 2.44 million square feet under construction within 10 buildings. About 17 more buildings are proposed to be built, which add another 4.87 million square feet of inventory.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus at the end of the first quarter may delay construction activity due to businesses temporarily closing and lack of access to construction materials, however, the construction is expected to eventually be completed," Colliers stated.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

While COVID-19 is expected to disrupt the region's industrial market and economy in the short-term, the real estate firms believe the contraction will be short-lived.

The coronavirus "is leading the U.S. economy into a recession that will result in very sharp declines in GDP for (the first half of) 2020 and in job losses, particularly in the retail, food and beverage and transportation sectors," CBRE reported. "But the unique nature of this downturn should result in an unusually swift recovery that could begin as early as (the third quarter)."

Assuming the virus peaks this summer in the U.S. — mirroring China’s experience — "the U.S. government’s fiscal and monetary stimulus will begin to bear fruit," the real estate group said. "This will be paired with pent-up private demand that could help the U.S. economy return to growth by year-end and drive stronger than previously expected growth in 2021."

There has been roughly $239 million in capital investments within the Charleston industrial market since the second quarter of 2019, Colliers reported. That has produced 1,795 jobs in fields such as technology, craft beer brewing, general and medical manufacturing, information technology and logistics.

"While the short-term outlook is bleak, activity is expected to rebound as the market starts to return to normalcy," CBRE stated.