Real estate forecast: Positive but moderating growth over next 3 years
Growth will continue in the nation's economy and real estate industry over the next three years, but at a slower pace than previous years, according to a new survey by the Urban Land Institute.
The semi-annual survey of 45 of the nation's leading economists and industry analysts suggests positive but moderating growth through 2021.
The forecast provides predictions for broad economic indicators: real estate capital markets; property investment returns for four property types; vacancy and rental rates for five property types, as well as housing starts and prices.
Forecasts for commercial real estate prices are projected to grow at slowing rates relative to recent years, with prices in 2020 and 2021 falling below the long-term average growth rate for the first time since 2011.
“Despite stock and bond market volatility in late 2018 and increasing global trade and growth concerns, the April 2019 ‘ULI Real Estate Economic Forecast’ is surprisingly consistent with the previous forecast conducted in October 2018,” said William Maher, head of research and strategy for LaSalle Investment Management and a survey participant.
“Overall, expectations for 2019 and 2020 are flat to up, while the newly introduced 2021 forecast calls for slower growth and returns, he said. "Moderating growth in gross domestic product and jobs growth for 2019 to 2021 should lead to slower but still positive real estate demand and absorption.”
The survey did not target any one geographic area. It made a broad swipe of the overall U.S. real estate market. The Charleston region has been growing steadily since the Great Recession ended 10 years ago next month, and growth is expected to continue. State and federal economists have suggested the pace of that growth in Charleston and across the Palmetto State will be more moderate this year and next than in previous years.
5 Burger Kings close in Charleston area; operator being sued by lender
Five Burger King locations across the Charleston region have been closed by the franchisee, a company that’s being sued for allegedly failing to repay a loan from the previous operator of the restaurants.
By the numbers
8: Number of consecutive months through March that home showings have plunged across the Charleston region.
30: Number of months a former property manager will spend in federal prison after defrauding numerous homeowner associations throughout the Charleston area of more than $700,000.
116: Number of new homes proposed for a housing development on a wooded parcel on Maybank Highway on Johns Island just after crossing the Stono River.
This week in real estate
+Back to life: A Summerville shopping center that sat mostly dark after its grocery anchor closed in 2017 is being redeveloped with several new tenants.
+Palmetto State first: Publix's new GreenWise Market organic concept will open in Mount Pleasant later this month, its first location in South Carolina.
+Heads and beds: A Charleston School of Law site could become a downtown hotel.
40 Charleston-area condos, apartment buildings involved in lawsuits over defects
Upcoming real estate events
- Spring home tour: The Spring Tour of Homes sponsored by The Post and Courier runs 2-5 p.m. May 4-5. Free to public. See link for details.
- Home ownership workshops: Origin SC is hosting seminars on home ownership, credit and budgeting throughout May. Admission: Free.
Charleston-area transactions
