Sizable spec industrial building being built near Summerville on edge of metro Charleston

Vertical construction has begun on a 190,000-square-foot industrial building beside Interstate 26 on the edge of metropolitan Charleston.

Frampton Construction is building the Class-A speculative project, the first of two commercial buildings that will make up Portside Distribution Center near Summerville. Mount Pleasant-based Randolph Development is behind the 31-acre venture near the Nexton Parkway interchange.

The new building, which can be subdivided to 43,416 square feet, will be able to accommodate a variety of users, including logistics companies, aerospace and automotive suppliers, defense contractors, light manufacturers and last-mile distributors.

“There is a definite demand for industrial real estate in Charleston’s growing distribution corridor, and we’re excited to help meet that need by delivering the Portside project," said Chad Frampton, president and CEO of the Charleston-based general contractor.

The facility has a clear height of 32 feet and will be built with structural steel and load-bearing concrete tilt walls.

Construction on the first building is expected to be completed by September.

Park parcels

Three parcels in a developing subdivision in northern Mount Pleasant recently sold separately for a combined total of $11 million.

Carolina Park Development sold nearly 30 acres to David Weekley Homes of Houston for $6 million and another 19 acres to Carolina Park Apartments LLC for $3 million in late March.

Carolina Park Apartments then sold nearly one-third of the property it purchased to Mount Pleasant Senior Living LLC, an Atlanta-based real estate private equity firm, for $2 million.