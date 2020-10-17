Site work begins on a large medical office complex on Johns Island in Charleston

A new mixed-use commercial development spanning 26 acres is underway on Johns Island.

Site work on The Exchange at Maybank recently began at 3045 Maybank Highway for the multi-building, medical office project.

Charleston-based real estate development and management company EYC Companies and development partner The Kalikow Group of New York have teamed up to develop the land near Zelasko Drive.

The project will be built in three phases. The first will include about 56,000 square feet of medical office space in five buildings, anchored by a 24,000-square-foot, two-story flagship building.

The second phase will add about 50,000 square feet of flex and office space in four buildings while the final phase will include 12,000 square feet of flex/office space in two structures. Suite sizes will start at around 1,500 square feet.

Vertical construction is expected to begin in mid-2021 on the first two phases.

The property will be accessible from Maybank Highway and Cane Slash Road, which run nearly parallel to each other from River Road. Zelasko Drive connects the two.

"The Johns Island population has doubled in the past decade, and it's becoming crucial for residents to have closer access to basic services," said Ellis Coleman, principal of EYC. "They shouldn't have to leave the island to get medical care. And more available flex space means service providers won't have to constantly commute back and forth across the bridges."

Dipping occupancies

The growth in apartment development throughout Charleston combined with the ill-effects of the pandemic have resulted in fewer units being rented and the average cost coming down.

The occupancy rate dropped below 90 percent in September for the first time since August 2018, according to Charlotte-based apartment information provider Real Data.

Rent growth also has slowed with average rates now at $1,348 for all units in the region. Rents reached a peak this year in February, rising by about 1 percent over a six-month period, but the pace has fallen since the onset of the coronavirus.

Rents are expected to continue to fall slightly over the next 12 months before leveling off, according to Real Data.

With more apartment developments in the pipeline, supply is projected to outpace demand, keeping the vacancy rate above 10 percent in 2021, Real Data said.