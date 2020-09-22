Shared workspace firm opening in 100% leased new Portside office building in Mount Pleasant

A shared workspace firm new to the Charleston market will open soon on two floors of a new five-story, waterfront office building that's 100 percent leased.

New York-based Serendipity Labs will launch Oct. 5 at 75 Port City Landing in the new Portside office structure that's part of the $325 million Ferry Wharf project at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

As part of the 120,000-square-foot office building that overlooks Charleston Harbor, the co-working space will occupy 20,372 square feet.

Serendipity originally was set to take up just over 30,000 square feet, but TD Bank is leasing the extra space on the second floor, according to a spokeswoman for Atlanta-based Holder Properties, the building's developer.

Other financial firm tenants include Bank of America, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Palmetto Surety, Southern Trust Mortgage and Fidelity Brokerage Services.

Other tenants are insurance provider ISU Group, technology firm Omatic Software, IT consulting company The Informatics Applications Group, and offices for Charleston Battery and Holder Properties.

Spaces leased by TD Bank and Bank of America are not bank branches but support offices.

Forty-two percent of the tenants are already in the building. The rest will move in by July 2021, according to Friend Gray, a vice president at Holder's Charleston office.

The new co-working space, a first for the company in South Carolina, offers a mix of private offices, customized team rooms, co-working areas, meeting space with digital audio-visual for up to 50 people and outdoor event space along the Cooper River.

"We are excited to introduce our Charleston-area members to their new work life, whether it’s escaping the home office or just an inspiring, flexible way to work close to home," said John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs.

He called the Portside office structure an ideal setting to support a new hybrid workstyle. The property developer echoed his remarks.

"Flexible office alternatives, for one person or large teams, are more in demand than ever before," said Billy Cooke, Holder's vice president of development.

A report by Statista in January before the pandemic unfolded forecast the number of people working in shared space to rise to 1.08 million in 2022, doubling from 2017 figures.

While the figure is expected to show less growth this year because of the coronavirus, the number of co-working spaces is expected to continue to expand worldwide, doubling to over 40,000 sites by 2024, according to a report from online firm Coworking Resources.

People who use Serendipity's new offices will find lots of natural light and curated art shows by local artists. They also vary in age and come from a variety of industries.

Three-quarters of its members are between 30 and 49 years old, more than one-third are women and they hail from work environments such as banking, finance, technology and service-oriented, private-sector firms.

Serendipity Labs offers 35 locations in 19 states. COVID-19 requirements are followed at site, and face coverings are required in common areas.

Portside is part of 1 million square feet of office, retail, hotel, residential and parking space slated to be built in the Ferry Wharf project, a partnership between Bennett Hospitality Group of Charleston and Holder Properties.

The new 175-room, seven-story Embassy Suites Hotel under construction beside Portside, is scheduled to be completed in November. The inn sits in front of a 759-space parking deck that's shared with office tenants.