Shaking seats, water sprays, scented air could soon be coming to a Mount Pleasant theater

Shaking seats, water sprays and scented air could soon be coming to a theater in Mount Pleasant.

The operator of Regal Palmetto Grande cinema in Towne Centre wants to add a new 4DX auditorium to enhance movie-goers experience by immersing them in smells, motion and natural elements.

"You get to experience all the senses of the movie," said Anthony Hamilton, a project manager for Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal Cinemas. "Sight, sound, smell, elevation changes. You are actively involved in the movie."

The 4DX includes features such as water, smoke, fog and other weather conditions encountered in real life.

"Whatever visual and special effects you see on the screen, you can experience in your seat," Hamilton said. "If there is an action scene with a fight, you will feel like you are in the fight scene as well."

As for the water feature, if it's pouring rain in the film, the moviegoer won't get soaked.

"It's more like a mist," Hamilton said.

Film-goers also can opt out of experiencing some special effects by pressing a button on their seats.

4DX isn't new. It's been around for about a decade, but Regal has been adding it to theaters across the U.S. in recent years.

Hamilton couldn't say when the new auditorium will be available in Mount Pleasant because a variance on building height is needed from the town to construct the new auditorium within the existing facility.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Regal wants to raise the roof to 37 feet on the rear of the building to accommodate equipment installation for the new 4DX auditorium. That's two feet higher than the town allows for structures in the shopping center other than the Hyatt Place Hotel and the parking deck that were added during the past decade.

When Regal approached the town about adding the new theater feature, it also discovered that the building height limit for Towne Centre was set in 2013 at 35 feet for most buildings, including those that are altered.

The facade of the 16-screen theater, built in 1999, rises to 52 feet. Regal doesn't want to change the front of the building, but it will need an additional variance to comply with the town's new height standards for the property since it wants to alter part of the structure.

"The existing facade element above the main entrance has served as a focal point within Mount Pleasant Towne Centre since 1999," Regal, through ADW Architects of Charlotte, said in the variance request to the town. "Reducing this element to 35 feet in height would significantly alter the aesthetics of the front facade of the cinema and would be cost prohibitive."

Regal pointed to significant advances in the cinema industry since Palmetto Grande opened 21 years ago and said the addition is meant for a part of the existing theater that does not include the front facade.

The cinema operator also wants to add an elevator to provide wheelchair access for a new VIP experience in select auditoriums.

Regal also emphasized that raising the roof by two feet to accommodate the new 4DX auditorium will not be visible from the street in front of the theater.

The town's Board of Zoning Appeals will take up the cinema operator's request Feb. 24.