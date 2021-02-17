Several national retailers line up for new shopping center coming to North Charleston

A new grocery-anchored shopping center coming to the western part of North Charleston along Dorchester Road will include several new stores.

Along with the previously announced Germany-based supermarket Lidl, Cedar Grove Shopping Center will include national retail merchandisers HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, Pet Smart and discount store Five Below, according to a letter to constituents by North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson.

He called the new retail center a smaller version of the nearby Harris Teeter-anchored Corner at Wescott Shopping Center. Land clearing is underway on the former wooded tract.

The 30,000-square-foot supermarket will be built on a 3.3-acre parcel on the edge of Cedar Grove Apartments, directly across from Trump Street off Dorchester Road.

Site plans from Charlotte-based developer Collett also show nine other buildings, including outparcels for restaurants or other tenants. The total square footage of buildings in the retail center is 143,500.

A Collett representative did not immediately respond Feb. 17 for further details on the development.

The new retail center sits near Riverbluff Parkway and encompasses about half of a nearly mile-long undeveloped parcel abutting Dorchester Road and extending west of Cannondale Drive.

The city approved a plan in December 2019 to rezone the 65-acre tract as a planned development that would include retail, restaurants and a grocery store. The Lidl site is within that parcel.

The new store will be slightly smaller than the 36,170-square-foot supermarket Lidl opened in Goose Creek in 2017.

Lidl is planning a third Charleston-area store in Bowman Place Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, taking over the space formerly occupied by kitchenware retailer Kitchen & Company, which closed a year ago after five years at the site.

Mount Pleasant's Commercial Design Review Board will consider final approval Feb. 24 of the proposed Lidl store, which is asking for a 5,900-square-foot addition on the backside of the existing 18,440-square-foot space.

Fuel line

Mount Pleasant's Commercial Design Review Board also will consider preliminary approval for a proposal to build a gasoline station and convenience store on a highly visible site where a car dealership once operated.

Tampa-based Encore Real Estate plans to develop a 7-Eleven store on part of a nearly 5-acre parcel at 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. where Miller Cadillac once sold cars. Plans include a car wash as well.

The proposal calls for the convenience store to be 6,629 square feet, including an upper floor on one side. A 1-acre parcel in the rear is set aside for future development.

The planned shop is directly across the frontage road from a Shell gas station and Scotchman convenience store at Mathis Ferry Road and Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

The town's Commercial Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval of the site, landscape and architecture on Feb. 24.

Clothes line

A Lowcountry beachwear and accessories shop is adding a second location.

Beachables, currently at 1941 Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy part of Charleston, will launch a new 730-square-foot store at 202 King St. on Feb. 19.

Mary Watters owns the shop, and many of the items such as tote bags and women's clothing are made at the Clements Ferry site, which will remain open.

The new store will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The Clements Ferry shop is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Island ventures

A café and market as well as a personal care products store are two new shops now open on Daniel Island.

The Daniel Island Market and Eatery, also called The DIME, can be found at 30 River Landing Drive. It's part of the Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group and includes an outdoor patio.

The DIME will offer freshly baked pastries, coffee, smoothies and desserts in the café as well as grab-and-go items, such as wine and snacks, in the market in the Waterfront development, a mixed-use community from Colorado-based East West Partners.

The café has partnered with Charleston-based, small-batch roaster Springbok Coffee with offerings made from artisanal beans roasted in a downtown warehouse. The café will be open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Also on the island, personal products healthcare shop Mission Essentials is now open at 295 Seven Farms Drive.

"The addition of this location along with expanding our presence with our retail partners signifies our strong commitment in providing the best natural, personal care products for our customers and keeping chemicals out of their lives, while supporting optimal skin health," co-owners Gail and Steve Salomon said in a statement.

The couple said they are best known for what they deemed a 100 percent natural insect repellent called Fight Back 2, but they also carry a line of natural skin care products and a non-alcohol sanitizer.

Their products also are sold in more than 100 retail locations as well as online.

Second site

Your CBD Store soon will offer a second location in the Charleston area.

The hemp retailer recently leased 750 square feet at 2280 Savannah Highway in West Ashley, according to Carolina One's commercial real estate division. It plans to open in March.

Its other Charleston-area store can be found at 732 S. Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. The Florida-based company has 19 other locations across South Carolina.

On the way

The Charleston region's eighth Tropical Smoothie Café is in the works.

The shop is coming to Grand Oaks Retail Center on Grand Oaks Boulevard off Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.

The strip retail center already includes Starbucks coffee emporium and Luxia Nails and sits across from the Harris Teeter-anchored West Ashley Circle Shopping Center.

New sprout

Here's an update on a story we brought you last week.

Men's clothing store Collared Greens will officially open Feb. 19 at 273 King St. Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The retailer, which was once based in Richmond, Va., but now has its only shop in Charleston, had hoped to open by Feb. 12 but decided to host an official launch a week later.

Repolished

A rebranded nail salon will host it grand opening Feb. 20 in Mount Pleasant.

Freecoat Nails can be found at 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in the Harris Teeter-anchored Village Pointe Shopping Center. It previously was Mylkbar Nail Salon.

Landon and Kat Eckles, founders of Clean Juice, bought the Mylkbar brand and relaunched it as Freecoat Nails with franchise opportunities.

Toxic-free manicures and pedicures will be offered along with free cold-pressed juices during the grand opening from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. that day. All services are by appointment only.