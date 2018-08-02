The long struggle to replace the former Sergeant Jasper apartment building with a new concept is about to end.
On Friday, officials will break ground for a 12-story, 219-unit upscale multifamily structure called The Jasper on Broad Street.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2020 on the multi-million-dollar project near Colonial Lake. The Beach Co., the developer, declined to provide the investment amount.
Architect Joe Antunovich of Antunovich Associates of Chicago designed the building with inspiration from Charleston fixtures such as the People’s Building on the other end of Broad Street and the Francis Marion Hotel at King and Calhoun streets.
The large building — one of the largest the city's Board or Architectural Review ever reviewed — includes ground-floor retail spaces totaling 25,000 square feet, and a 75,000-square-foot office space along Barre Street.
The BAR signed off on the design for the new structure in early 2017, but it didn't come without a fight.
The Beach Co. worked for years toward a redevelopment plan for the site, consistently meeting stiff public opposition along the way.
The initial proposal drew neighborhood criticism after The Beach Co. introduced plans in 2015 to raze the 159-foot-tall, 1950s-era apartments and replace the 14-story building with a low-rise development. After residents and preservationists fought the concept as too dense, the company then reverted to a high-rise, mixed-use building, which is allowed by the city’s zoning. The BAR rejected the concept.
The Beach Co. sued the board, saying it overstepped its bounds by rezoning the site to limit the project's size. The height and mass of the project was settled through a court fight and city agreement, but it did not result in a different design.
“Though the height, scale and mass of this development was initially determined through a court process, the BAR was able to do outstanding work thereafter by working with the applicant to ensure that the highest quality design and materials will be used in its construction,” said Jacob Lindsey, the city's planning director.
Demolition was completed earlier this year on the former Sergeant Jasper building, named for a Revolutionary War soldier.
Beach Co. CEO John Darby lauded the site as one of the best on the Charleston peninsula, if not the Eastern Seaboard.
"The surrounding neighborhood is one of the most desirable on the peninsula, and the city’s Board of Architectural Review has commended the high quality of architecture for this special waterfront project," Darby said in a statement. "The Jasper’s combination of location, views and amenities will set a new standard for luxury living in Charleston.”
The new building will include a staffed reception area, controlled access, onsite dining and shopping, meeting spaces, visitor parking. Featured amenities are a fitness center, rooftop pool and garden, club room with private lounge and demonstration kitchen, corporate wine cellar and direct-access parking by floor.
The Preservation Society of Charleston, which fought the developer's plans, declined to comment on the new structure.
Winslow Hastie, head of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said, "We opposed the height and scale of the project, but ultimately lost in court. We wish something more compatible with the surrounding historic district were being constructed."
Because of limited parking, Friday's groundbreaking event is limited to invited guests.