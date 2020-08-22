Senior living facility with 168 units opens in Mount Pleasant

A new senior living facility is now open in Mount Pleasant after a lengthy development process.

Louisville, Ky.-based Atria Senior Living recently opened Atria Mount Pleasant at 601 Solana Way off Long Point Road at Interstate 526.

The three-story, 200,000-square-foot community features 168 apartments: 88 for independent living, 54 for assisted living and 26 in a dedicated memory care neighborhood with specialized services for individuals living with the challenges of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

A selection of independent living villas offer two-bedroom floor plans with a private garage, full kitchen, sunroom and walk-in closets. Its first new residents have settled in under COVID-19 safety standards.

The facility offers a wellness wing and fitness center, indoor swimming pool, theaters, wine bar and library, along with conveniences such as housekeeping, concierge service and scheduled transportation. Outdoors, residents will find a courtyard, covered patios and walking paths.

For meals, residents have the option of chef-prepared meals at Riverside Restaurant, Seawall Restaurant, Hobcaw Bistro and the Cove Cafe.

A product of Formation Development Group, the facility is Atria's second community in South Carolina. The other is in the Forest Lake area of Columbia.

The Mount Pleasant project was first announced in 2016 and the original timeline called for a 2018 opening.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

More multifamily

A proposed new apartment development in West Ashley is inching closer to approval.

Charleston's Design Review Board will consider final approval Monday of a 186-unit multifamily complex with seven buildings off Bees Ferry Road near West Ashley Circle and Floyd Drive.

It was first proposed nearly two years ago. Madison Capital Group of Charlotte and Charleston is the developer.

Building blocks

Wells Fargo Foundation recently awarded Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County a $15,000 grant to build an affordable home in Moncks Corner.

The grant will help complete a single-family home in the Wall Street area of Moncks Corner for a single mother and her son. Construction was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but community volunteers now hope to complete the home within the next month.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.