Sears moving from Moncks Corner to make way for new retailer; Frothy Beard adding 2nd site

One of the few remaining Sears-branded stores in South Carolina is changing locations to make way for a new retailer.

Sears Hometown Store at 1013 Old U.S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner is expected to close in about three or so weeks. It will move to an 8,450-square-foot former CVS space in a Food Lion-anchored shopping center at 1316 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

Harbor Freight Tools will be backfilling the current Sears site.

The California-based tool and equipment retailer plans to make interior and exterior alterations, including changing the storefront and adding new offices, restrooms, a break room, vestibule, sales floor, receiving area and loading dock, according to site plans.

Opening dates have not been announced for either Sears Hometown or Harbor Freight Tools.

The small-format Sears has four other locations in South Carolina — in Georgetown, Walterboro, Lake City and Greenwood. The tool retailer has another Charleston-area store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and several other locations across the state.

Dollars and cents

A new discount store soon will open in Ladson.

Dollar Tree is nearly finished stocking the shelves of a new 11,000-square-foot shop in the renovated College Park Center at 113 College Park Road. It's expected to open by this weekend if not earlier, according to workers at the store.

The site once housed discount retailer Fred’s before it went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2019.

Prior to that, many years ago Piggly Wiggly was located at the property near the corner of U.S. Highway 78 before it moved across the street.

What's brewing?

A West Ashley brewery is adding a second location in the Charleston area.

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Ashley Landing Shopping Center has acquired Hometown Brewhouse at 117 S. Main St. in Summerville and will convert it to a Frothy site by mid-June, the brewery announced April 27.

Hometown Brewhouse will continue to operate until the conversion takes place.

The new location will be called Frothy Beard Off World, offering food and drinks. It plans to be open for lunch Friday through Sunday, serve dinner seven nights a week and offer a special Sunday brunch menu.

The new location also will be used to create special small-batch beers in rotation with all the flagship Frothy beer offerings.⁠

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Riding in

A new electric bike shop is now open in the Charleston area.

Pedego Electric Bikes opened April 23 at 628 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

"With access to the beach, hiking and biking trails, our Mount Pleasant storefront couldn’t be in a better location," owner Rob Crabtree said.

Based in the Los Angeles area, the company was founded in 2008 and now has more than 140 locally owned stores in the U.S.

Revving up

Auto parts retailer AutoZone is planning another new store in the Lowcountry.

The Memphis-based company wants to build a new shop on U.S. Highway 52, or 3940 State Road, in St. Stephen in northern Berkeley County.

Separately, the auto-parts chain recently leased an 8,000-square-foot space in the Food Lion-anchored St. George Plaza on U.S. Highway 78 near Interstate 95 in St. George in western Dorchester County.

It also is opening a store in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 7643 Rivers Ave., for its fifth location in North Charleston.

Springing back

Ruke's roadside stand of fruits and vegetables is returning to Mount Pleasant for its seasonal run. The market, operated by Arthur Brown, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting May 10 on the grounds of Holy Trinity AME Church at 378 Mathis Ferry Road.

New moon

A North Charleston-based lifestyle brand retailer continues to expand and is now in six Southern states.

Palmetto Moon will open a new store in Riverchase Galleria May 1 in the Birmingham, Ala., suburb of Hoover.

The company currently operates 27 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. The Hoover location will bring the count to 28. Two more stores are planned to open in 2021.

Additionally, the company has named Eric Holzer as chairman and John Thomas as CEO and chief merchandising officer. Holzer previously was CEO.