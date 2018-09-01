The Phillips' took full advantage of ample acreage around their whitewashed country home, built in 2001. They installed a wooden dock at adjacent Davidson Creek and designed a wide back porch with wooden-bench-like seats to the sprawling rear lawn.
Six years ago they renovated the custom residence — beautifying the eating area and enhancing the flow of the 3,351 square foot home, marked by attractive hardwood floors.
Located at 7797 Seafield Road, the rural property on 7.6 acres in the Roxbury community bordering Yonges Island and Meggett counts four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and boasts broad views of water, scenic forests and lush green fields.
The owners put the house, designed by noted Charleston architect Dinos Liollio, on the market this summer. Listing agent and Realtor Elizabeth Phillips of Carolina One Real Estate knows the house well: She and her husband Wayne Phillips own the property and have lived there 17 years. The asking price is $899,000.
"It is truly a gorgeous property that portrays Lowcountry living at its finest," Elizabeth Phillips says. The couple, who moved numerous times in Wayne Phillips' three decades of service in the Marines, were able to return to their home town Charleston in the early 2000s — she grew up on Colonial Street and he was raised in Byrnes Downs.
Deer and turkey are among the wildlife attracted to the Meggett area property on a tidal creek, six- to eight-feet deep at high tide and connecting to the Intracoastal Waterway. "Right now, the shrimping is really good, crabbing, red fish, speckled trout," he says.
Sporting ample places to play around the grounds and water, 7797 Seafield Road ranks as a property that youngsters would enjoy. A family could live there or retirees who entertain grand-children, relatives and in-laws.
As residents, the couple are aware of the home's potential uses as a family-type residence. Their grown children have spent time at the house as have their three grand children and a fourth on the way. "When we bought this, it was a little two-story house," Wayne Phillips says, indicating how the property's been enlarged over the years.
Inside, the Phillips' remodeled a sun room into a gathering space with supersized dining room table seating 14 people. Last Thanksgiving, the couple counted more than 40 guests, she says. Other interior features include the remade kitchen, a loft and living room. The rear open deck is just off the living quarters.
"This is where we spend most of our time," she says.
The property also shows off a 450 square foot detached cottage, which can be recast as a second home, say for a caretaker. Horses are permitted: there are ample fields primarily in front of the house.
In the listing write-up, Elizabeth Phillips promotes the Lowcountry estate and its "easy access" to the ICW. The wooden pier includes fixed and floating docks as well as a "jet dock" to drive a boat in and out of the water while still stationed by the creek. Hunting is permitted on the property along with fishing.
Soon after building the house, the couple planted five acres of pine trees on the north side to help build up foliage and attract wildlife. Marshlands and the tidal creek are on the south side.
According to the Realtor, the custom home's "flowing floor plan" exposes the refurbished kitchen and breakfast bar, dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows "to enjoy the waterfront view," a double-sided fireplace and family room. Upstairs, a "huge" master suite touting a dual vanity, shower and plantation shutters overlooks the marsh. The house includes two more bedrooms and bath on the second floor.
On top of the main home's perks, the property also showcases the conveniently situated cottage with workshop and loft.
"It's got everything you need," Wayne Phillips says.
